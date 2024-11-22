How to watch Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Utah Jazz are scheduled to meet the New York Knicks to start a thrilling NBA action on November 23, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

The Jazz are currently scoring 104.9 points for each game, but the Knicks are scoring 113.3 points each game, which is a big difference in terms of scoring.

Rebounding-wise, Utah has a slight edge over the Knicks, with 46.7 rebounds each game to 41 for the Knicks.

The Knicks possess a slight edge over Utah in assists, with 24.4 per game compared to Utah's 23.6. This means that the Knicks are better at making moves.

Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks will face off against each other in an epic NBA battle on November 23, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date November 23, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Utah Jazz team news

Utah's Lauri Markkanen averages 18.0 points each game on 44.8% shooting coming from the field in addition to 84.5% coming from the line for free throws.

Keyonte George averages 5.5 assists and 2.8 turnovers in 31.6 minutes per game.

John Collins offers 16.6 points each game to Utah's scoring bench.

Utah Jazz injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Jordan Clarkson Foot injury Day-to-Day C, Walker Kessler Hip injury Out

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 26.8 points each game on 55.1% shooting and 85.0% free throws.

Jalen Brunson averages 7.3 assists and 2.3 turnovers in 34.3 minutes to help the offense.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Miles McBride Knee injury Day-to-Day PF, Precious Achiuwa Hamstring injury Out

Utah Jazz and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks have faced each other five times before so this game may get very close. The Knicks have taken three of their last five games, with their most recent win coming on January 31st, 2024, with a score of 118–103. The Jazz beat the Knicks by a score of 117–113 on the 14th of December 2023, showing that they are capable of competing, even in close games. The Knicks have usually won games with a lot of points, like their 126–120 win on the 12th of February 2023, and their 118–111 win on November 16, 2022. The Jazz, on the other hand, can dominate defense, as shown by their 108–93 win on the 21st of March 2022. Both teams can score so that the Knicks might be ahead, but Utah's strong rebounds might maintain the game close.

Date Results Jan 31, 2024 Knicks 118-103 Jazz Dec 14, 2023 Jazz 117-113 Knicks Feb 12, 2023 Knicks 126-120 Jazz Nov 16, 2022 Knicks 118-111 Jazz Mar 21, 2022 Jazz 108-93 Knicks

