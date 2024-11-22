This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Collin Sexton Utah Jazz 2024Getty Images
Watch Jazz vs Knicks live on Fubo
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Utah Jazz are scheduled to meet the New York Knicks to start a thrilling NBA action on November 23, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

The Jazz are currently scoring 104.9 points for each game, but the Knicks are scoring 113.3 points each game, which is a big difference in terms of scoring.

Rebounding-wise, Utah has a slight edge over the Knicks, with 46.7 rebounds each game to 41 for the Knicks.

The Knicks possess a slight edge over Utah in assists, with 24.4 per game compared to Utah's 23.6. This means that the Knicks are better at making moves.

Watch Jazz vs Knicks on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now
Get out-of-market coverage with an NBA League Pass
Sign up!

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks will face off against each other in an epic NBA battle on November 23, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

DateNovember 23, 2024
Tip-off Time5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT
VenueDelta Center
LocationSalt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks live on:

  • TV channel: NBA TV
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch Jazz vs Knicks on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Find the best deals

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM. 

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month. 

Start your SiriusXM free 3-month trial
Sign up today

Utah Jazz team news

Utah's Lauri Markkanen averages 18.0 points each game on 44.8% shooting coming from the field in addition to 84.5% coming from the line for free throws.

Keyonte George averages 5.5 assists and 2.8 turnovers in 31.6 minutes per game.

John Collins offers 16.6 points each game to Utah's scoring bench.

Utah Jazz injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
SG, Jordan ClarksonFoot injuryDay-to-Day
C, Walker KesslerHip injuryOut

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 26.8 points each game on 55.1% shooting and 85.0% free throws.

Jalen Brunson averages 7.3 assists and 2.3 turnovers in 34.3 minutes to help the offense.

New York Knicks injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
PG, Miles McBrideKnee injuryDay-to-Day
PF, Precious AchiuwaHamstring injuryOut

Utah Jazz and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks have faced each other five times before so this game may get very close. The Knicks have taken three of their last five games, with their most recent win coming on January 31st, 2024, with a score of 118–103. The Jazz beat the Knicks by a score of 117–113 on the 14th of December 2023, showing that they are capable of competing, even in close games. The Knicks have usually won games with a lot of points, like their 126–120 win on the 12th of February 2023, and their 118–111 win on November 16, 2022. The Jazz, on the other hand, can dominate defense, as shown by their 108–93 win on the 21st of March 2022. Both teams can score so that the Knicks might be ahead, but Utah's strong rebounds might maintain the game close.

DateResults
Jan 31, 2024Knicks 118-103 Jazz
Dec 14, 2023Jazz 117-113 Knicks
Feb 12, 2023Knicks 126-120 Jazz
Nov 16, 2022Knicks 118-111 Jazz
Mar 21, 2022Jazz 108-93 Knicks

More NBA news and coverage

Advertisement