The Toronto Blue Jays are set to host the Baltimore Orioles to open a high-voltage MLB clash on August 06, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT.

The Baltimore Orioles are better, with a 67-46 record overall and a great 33-21 record away from home. The Toronto Blue Jays boast a 51-61 record overall and a 26-28 record at home.

With an average of 5.10 runs per game, the Orioles are third in the league in terms of scoring power. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, score 4.13 runs per game, which places them 24th.

The Blue Jays have a .240 team batting average, which ranks 18th, while the Orioles have a .256 average, which ranks 5th.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MASN2

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Baltimore Orioles in a highly anticipated MLB battle on August 06, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT, at Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Ontario.

Date August 06, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT Venue Rogers Centre Location Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles team news

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit 22 home runs and driven in 72 runs, and his batting average of .316 is the best on the Blue Jays. Guerrero is 18th in MLB in home runs as well as 14th in RBI. He has hit safely in 17 straight games coming into this game. In the past 10 games, he has hit .526 with eight doubles, four home runs, seven walks, and ten RBI.

George Springer has hit .226 and has 16 doubles, one triple, thirteen home runs, and forty-five walks. This season, Springer ranks 124th in RBI and 88th overall for home runs.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Bo Bichette INF Right calf strain Out, 10-Day IL Jordan Romano RHP Elbow inflammation Out, 60-Day IL

Baltimore Orioles team news

Henderson ranks fifth in home runs as well as 20th in RBI with a team-best .293 batting average. He has hit in the last two games and is hitting .476 with two doubles, one triple, one home run, two walks, and five RBI in his last five.

Anthony Santander contributes to his team with thirty-two home runs and seventy-five RBI, ranking third and 12th in MLB this year. Santander is hoping for his third straight hit and is hitting .286 with a double, one home run, one walk, and three RBI in his previous five games.

Baltimore Orioles injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jordan Westburg INF Hand injury Out, 10-Day IL Jorge Mateo INF Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 06, 2024 Chris Bassitt Grayson Rodriguez

Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams faced each other, the Jays and the Orioles, the game was close and had a lot of runs. In this series, the Orioles have won three of the last five meetings. Their results, which include 10–4, 6-2, and 11–5 scores, show how strong their offense is. The Blue Jays pulled off a big 8-4 win, showing that they can fight when their lineup works well. With the Orioles' steady power and the Blue Jays' ability to perform well under pressure, both teams could have another strong offensive game. However, the Orioles may have the upper hand given their recent play.

Date Results Jul 31, 2024 Orioles 10-4 Jays Jul 31, 2024 Orioles 6-2 Jays Jul 30, 2024 Jays 8-4 Orioles Jul 30, 2024 Orioles 11-5 Jays Jun 06, 2024 Jays 6-5 Orioles

