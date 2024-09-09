How to watch today's Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the New York Mets in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT.
The Toronto Blue Jays have an unimpressive record overall of 68–76 and a 34–35 home record, which shows that they have problems both at home as well as away. Their offense is ranked 19th in runs scored per game (4.24), and their hitting numbers, such as a .242 average (15th) and a .313 on-base percentage (13th), indicate they are in the middle of the pack.
The New York Mets, on the other hand, have a better overall record (78–65) and a strong road record (38–31). Their offense is much stronger; they are seventh in the league in runs scored (4.76), and their batting average (.248) is slightly higher (12th) and their on-base percentage (.320) is higher (9th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: SNET, SNY
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time
The Toronto Blue Jays will clash with the New York Mets in a thrilling MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT, at Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Ontario.
|Date
|September 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT
|Venue
|Rogers Centre
|Location
|Toronto, Ontario
Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets team news
Toronto Blue Jays team news
This season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit 28 home runs, averaged .324, and driven in 94 runs for the Blue Jays.
José Berríos, with a 3.52 ERA and 15-9 win-loss record, is a key contributor to their pitching staff.
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Bo Bichette
|INF
|Right calf strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
New York Mets team news
Pete Alonso contributes to the Mets with thirty-one home runs, 79 RBIs, and a .240 batting average.
Francisco Lindor's .270 average, and a .339 on-base percentage, with a .492 slugging percentage make him a versatile offensive threat.
José Buttó has a 2.70 ERA and a 7-3 record, adding strength to the Mets' lineup.
New York Mets injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Dedniel Núñez
|RHP
|Forearm tightness
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Ronny Mauricio
|INF
|Knee injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 09, 2024
|Chris Bassitt
|Paul Blackburn
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets head-to-head record
Based on their five previous meetings, the Blue Jays and the Mets might have a competitive game coming up. The Jays have won four of their last five games against the Mets. They competed especially well in their latest series in June 2023, when they won all three games by scores of 6-4, 2-1, and also won the third game 3-0. Both games were close, though. On the 5th of July 2021, the Mets beat the Jays 5–4, and on July 25, 2021, the Blue Jays easily won 10–3. Based on past results, it looks like the Blue Jays are the better team in recent games. However, the Mets' current form as well as offensive strength could make them a tough opponent, making the game very close.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 04, 2023
|Jays 6-4 Mets
|Jun 04, 2023
|Jays 2-1 Mets
|Jun 03, 2023
|Jays 3-0 Mets
|Jul 5, 2021
|Mets 5-4 Jays
|Jul 25, 2021
|Jays 10-3 Mets