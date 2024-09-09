+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Francisco Lindor New York MetsGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Mets, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the New York Mets in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT.

The Toronto Blue Jays have an unimpressive record overall of 68–76 and a 34–35 home record, which shows that they have problems both at home as well as away. Their offense is ranked 19th in runs scored per game (4.24), and their hitting numbers, such as a .242 average (15th) and a .313 on-base percentage (13th), indicate they are in the middle of the pack.

The New York Mets, on the other hand, have a better overall record (78–65) and a strong road record (38–31). Their offense is much stronger; they are seventh in the league in runs scored (4.76), and their batting average (.248) is slightly higher (12th) and their on-base percentage (.320) is higher (9th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: SNET, SNY

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue Jays will clash with the New York Mets in a thrilling MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT, at Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Ontario.

DateSeptember 09, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT
VenueRogers Centre
LocationToronto, Ontario

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets team news

Toronto Blue Jays team news

This season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit 28 home runs, averaged .324, and driven in 94 runs for the Blue Jays.

José Berríos, with a 3.52 ERA and 15-9 win-loss record, is a key contributor to their pitching staff.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Bo BichetteINFRight calf strainOut, 10-Day IL
Alek ManoahSPElbow injuryOut, 10-Day IL

New York Mets team news

Pete Alonso contributes to the Mets with thirty-one home runs, 79 RBIs, and a .240 batting average.

Francisco Lindor's .270 average, and a .339 on-base percentage, with a .492 slugging percentage make him a versatile offensive threat.

José Buttó has a 2.70 ERA and a 7-3 record, adding strength to the Mets' lineup.

New York Mets injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Dedniel NúñezRHPForearm tightnessOut, 15-Day IL
Ronny MauricioINFKnee injuryOut, 60-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 09, 2024Chris BassittPaul Blackburn

Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets head-to-head record

Based on their five previous meetings, the Blue Jays and the Mets might have a competitive game coming up. The Jays have won four of their last five games against the Mets. They competed especially well in their latest series in June 2023, when they won all three games by scores of 6-4, 2-1, and also won the third game 3-0. Both games were close, though. On the 5th of July 2021, the Mets beat the Jays 5–4, and on July 25, 2021, the Blue Jays easily won 10–3. Based on past results, it looks like the Blue Jays are the better team in recent games. However, the Mets' current form as well as offensive strength could make them a tough opponent, making the game very close.

DateResults
Jun 04, 2023Jays 6-4 Mets
Jun 04, 2023Jays 2-1 Mets
Jun 03, 2023Jays 3-0 Mets
Jul 5, 2021Mets 5-4 Jays
Jul 25, 2021Jays 10-3 Mets

