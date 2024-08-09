The Toronto Blue Jays are set to host the Oakland Athletics to begin a high-voltage MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT.
The Blue Jays are slightly better than the Athletics, with 4.14 runs per game (ranked 23rd) compared to 4.07 runs per game (ranked 25th).
The Blue Jays have a slight advantage in batting average; they hit .240, which is good enough for 18th place, while the Athletics hit .230, which is sufficient for 26th place.
With an on-base percentage of .313 (ranked 13th), the Blue Jays are better than the Athletics, who are ranked 25th with an OBP of.301.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: SNET, NSCA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time
The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Oakland Athletics in an electrifying MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT, at Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario.
|Date
|August 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT
|Venue
|Rogers Centre
|Location
|Toronto, Ontario
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics team news
Toronto Blue Jays team news
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a great season. He has hit 22 home runs, has a .317 batting average, and has driven in 72 runs.
Chris Bassitt has a strong 3.95 ERA and a 9-10 record, indicating that he is a dependable, if sometimes unpredictable, pitcher.
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Bo Bichette
|INF
|Right calf strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Jordan Romano
|RHP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 60-Day IL
Oakland Athletics team news
Brent Rooker has 28 home runs, a .290 hitting average, and 81 RBIs showing how vital he is to the offense.
JP Sears has a 4.35 earned run average (ERA) and a 9-8 mark as a pitcher, showing that he has had an effective but sometimes uneven season.
Oakland Athletics injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Tyler Soderstrom
|INF
|Undisclosed injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 09, 2024
|Jose Berrios
|Mitch Spence
Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics head-to-head record
The Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics have a highly contested rivalry with inconsistent results, as evidenced by an analysis of their five prior head-to-head games. Three of the past five games have been won by the Blue Jays. On June 9, 2024, they won easily 7-0, and on June 10, 2024, they won 6-4. The Athletics did, however, beat Toronto by a score of 2-1 on June 8, 2024, and 5-2 on September 7, 2023, showing that they could fight. The Blue Jays beat the Athletics 7-1 on September 6, 2023, which shows that they can beat them when they're on their game. Because these games are always pretty competitive, followers can anticipate another exciting and close game, with each side doing their best to get an important win.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 10, 2024
|Jays 6-4 Athletics
|Jun 09, 2024
|Jays 7-0 Athletics
|Jun 08, 2024
|Athletics 2-1 Jays
|Sep 07, 2023
|Athletics 5-2 Jays
|Sep 06, 2023
|Jays 7-1 Athletics