The Toronto Blue Jays are set to host the Oakland Athletics to begin a high-voltage MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT.

The Blue Jays are slightly better than the Athletics, with 4.14 runs per game (ranked 23rd) compared to 4.07 runs per game (ranked 25th).

The Blue Jays have a slight advantage in batting average; they hit .240, which is good enough for 18th place, while the Athletics hit .230, which is sufficient for 26th place.

With an on-base percentage of .313 (ranked 13th), the Blue Jays are better than the Athletics, who are ranked 25th with an OBP of.301.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: SNET, NSCA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Oakland Athletics in an electrifying MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT, at Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario.

Date August 09, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT Venue Rogers Centre Location Toronto, Ontario

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics team news

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a great season. He has hit 22 home runs, has a .317 batting average, and has driven in 72 runs.

Chris Bassitt has a strong 3.95 ERA and a 9-10 record, indicating that he is a dependable, if sometimes unpredictable, pitcher.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Bo Bichette INF Right calf strain Out, 10-Day IL Jordan Romano RHP Elbow inflammation Out, 60-Day IL

Oakland Athletics team news

Brent Rooker has 28 home runs, a .290 hitting average, and 81 RBIs showing how vital he is to the offense.

JP Sears has a 4.35 earned run average (ERA) and a 9-8 mark as a pitcher, showing that he has had an effective but sometimes uneven season.

Oakland Athletics injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Esteury Ruiz OF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL Tyler Soderstrom INF Undisclosed injury Out, 10-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 09, 2024 Jose Berrios Mitch Spence

Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

The Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics have a highly contested rivalry with inconsistent results, as evidenced by an analysis of their five prior head-to-head games. Three of the past five games have been won by the Blue Jays. On June 9, 2024, they won easily 7-0, and on June 10, 2024, they won 6-4. The Athletics did, however, beat Toronto by a score of 2-1 on June 8, 2024, and 5-2 on September 7, 2023, showing that they could fight. The Blue Jays beat the Athletics 7-1 on September 6, 2023, which shows that they can beat them when they're on their game. Because these games are always pretty competitive, followers can anticipate another exciting and close game, with each side doing their best to get an important win.

Date Results Jun 10, 2024 Jays 6-4 Athletics Jun 09, 2024 Jays 7-0 Athletics Jun 08, 2024 Athletics 2-1 Jays Sep 07, 2023 Athletics 5-2 Jays Sep 06, 2023 Jays 7-1 Athletics

