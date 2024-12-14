Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jaguars versus Jets 2024 NFL Week 15 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

It's a clash of 3-10 rosters in Jacksonville as the Jaguars welcome the New York Jets this Sunday.

Disappointment has been the recurring theme for both the Jaguars and the Jets this season.

Jacksonville was one of the earliest teams knocked out of playoff contention, while New York entered the campaign with high hopes of reaching the postseason. However, the combination of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams hasn't been nearly enough to push the Jets into contention.

Both franchises have endured their share of struggles this year, but neither side will want to concede defeat in Week 15. A loss at this stage would add another blotch to a season already marred by setbacks. With pride on the line, one team will walk away with a rare victory, while the other faces more heartbreak.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets NFL game, plus plenty more.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets: Date and kick-off time

The Jaguars will take on the Jets in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Date Sunday, December 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue EverBank Stadium Location Jacksonville, FL

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Mark Schlereth (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 814 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 824 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets team news & key players

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

Jacksonville's campaign hasn't been much better, as they opened 2-5 with defeats to the Dolphins, Browns, Bills, Texans, and Bears. A subsequent losing streak saw them stumble against the Packers, Eagles, Vikings, Lions, and Texans.

However, in their matchup against the Titans last Sunday, the Jaguars mounted a thrilling comeback, scoring 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to secure a 10-6 victory. Mac Jones passed for 220 yards but threw two interceptions, while Tank Bigsby powered the ground game with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Smoot Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist E. Engram Tight End Out Shoulder G. Davis Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed C. Kirk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone E. Cleveland Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee B. Scherff Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Hodges Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Lawrence Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder - AC Joint J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Deguara Tight End Questionable Undisclosed

New York Jets team news

The Jets are enduring yet another challenging season, starting 2-6 after falling to the 49ers, Broncos, Vikings, Bills, Steelers, and Patriots. They managed a win over Houston but then stumbled with losses to the Cardinals, Colts, and Seahawks.

Facing Miami last weekend, the Jets held a 23-15 lead entering the fourth quarter but were outscored 17-3 in the closing moments, ultimately falling 32-26 in overtime. Aaron Rodgers threw for 339 yards and one touchdown, while Garrett Wilson emerged as the top target, hauling in seven receptions for 114 yards.

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury L. Fotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle H. Reddick Linebacker Questionable Illness J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring D. Reed Cornerback Questionable Groin I. Abanikanda Running Back Inactive Coach's Decision C. Mosley Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck J. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Wrist A. Vera-Tucker Guard Questionable Ankle X. Newman Offensive Lineman Questionable Groin G. Zuerlein Kicker Injured Reserve Knee A. Seibert Kicker Injured Reserve Groin T. Smith Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Neck B. Echols Cornerback Questionable Shoulder S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring B. Hall Running Back Questionable Knee I. Charles Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Nwangwu Running Back Questionable Hand

