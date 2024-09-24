How to watch today’s New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Preseason game between the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers.

The New York Islanders (1-0-0) continue preseason action with a matchup against the New York Rangers (1-0-0) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The Islanders started their preseason strong with a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, but they're expected to roll out a different roster for Tuesday’s game. For the official lineup, check closer to game time. Head Coach Patrick Roy will provide an update during his media availability at 4:45 pm ET.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are coming off a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. The team has already begun reducing their training camp roster, cutting it down to 48 players.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

New York Islanders will take on New York Rangers in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, September 24, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, New York City, United States.

Date Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, United States

How to watch New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN+

Local TV channel: MSGSN, MSG

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers team news

New York Islanders team news and players to watch

Overall, the New York Islanders put in a strong performance in preseason opener. Coach Patrick Roy put together a lineup featuring several regular players, mixed with others eager to earn a spot on the roster. This combination passed the initial test, particularly shining in the third period.

During the summer, there was much speculation about Maxim Tsyplakov’s potential contributions. After standing out at rookie camp, Tsyplakov has continued to impress during the Islanders' main training camp.

As anticipated, Marcus Hogberg was in net for the Isles. He delivered a steady performance, allowing just two goals on 17 shots.

New York Rangers team news and players to watch

The most notable players in for the Rangers preseason opener were Kaapo, Kakko, Filip Chytil, Will Cuylle, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski and Braden Schneider.

The Rangers 2021 first-round pick, Brennan Othmann, also featured against the Bruins as he pushes to make the opening-night roster. Most of the projected starters for the Rangers took part in a scrimmage.

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 04/13/24 New York Rangers 3-2 New York Islanders NHL 04/10/24 New York Islanders 4-2 New York Rangers NHL 03/17/24 New York Rangers 5-2 New York Islanders NHL 02/19/24 New York Islanders 5-6 New York Rangers NHL 10/01/23 New York Islanders 5-3 New York Rangers NHL

