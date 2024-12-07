How to watch Iowa vs Tennessee NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa vs Tennessee NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers to start a thrilling NCAAW clash on December 07, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

With an 8-0 performance against non-conference competitors, the Hawkeyes are third across the Big Ten for protective boards with an average of 27.6 per game. Sydney Affolter leads the team with 5.4 per game.

The Volunteers are 6-0 in non-conference games and 5-0 against teams that already have strong records.

Tennessee lets up an average of 4.8 three-pointers per game, but Iowa blocks 6.4 per game. Tennessee, on the other hand, scores an outstanding 43.6 percent from the field, which is a lot better compared to the 34.8% shooting that Iowa has let its opponents do this season.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Tennessee Lady Volunteers: Date and tip-off time

The No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in a high-voltage NCAAW battle on December 07, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date December 07, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Tennessee Lady Volunteers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers live on:

TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Iowa Hawkeyes vs Tennessee Lady Volunteers play-by-play commentary on radio

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Lucy Olsen has been a great scorer, scoring 17.3 points each game on average while making 48.9% of her field goals and 68.8% of her free throws.

Hannah Stuelke grabs most of the rebounds. She averages 7.1 per game, with 2.1 offensive along with 5.0 defensive rebounds.

Addison O'Grady makes the defense stronger; she stops 1.8 shots per game.

Tennessee Lady Volunteers team news

Talaysia Cooper scores 19.7 points each game on 58.3 percent shooting coming from the field along with 81.3 percent from the line for free throws.

Ruby Whitehorn is the best at getting rebounds. She gets 7.0 per game, with 3.8 offensive rebounds and 3.2 defensive rebounds.

Samara Spencer averages just 1.7 turnovers per game in 22.2 minutes of engagement while giving out 4.8 assists.

Iowa Hawkeyes and Tennessee Lady Volunteers head-to-head record

According to their last two meetings, Tennessee has crushed Iowa, dominating both games by large margins. Tennessee's most recent win, on the first of January 2024, was a 35-0 shutout that showed how effective they were at defense and how well they could control the game. Tennessee won their first game against Iowa on January 3rd, 2015, also by a score of 45–28. This shows how consistently good their offense is against Iowa. Because of this, Tennessee may go into the game with assurance and a better plan, depending on their strong defense and high shooting percentage. But Iowa's recent play and success outside of the conference might make this a far more interesting game.

Date Results Jan 01, 2024 Tennessee 35-0 Iowa Jan 03, 2015 Tennessee 45-28 Iowa

