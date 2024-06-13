Internacional vs Sao Paulo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Internacional and Sao Paulo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Internacional and Sao Paulo will face off at the Estadio Heriberto Hulse on Friday, with both teams off to good starts to the 2024 Brasileiro season.

While the visitors currently sit fourth in the table after collecting 13 points from seven games, the hosts sit just three points behind in the eighth spot with two games in hand.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Internacional vs Sao Paulo kick-off time

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: Heriberto Hulse Stadium

The Copa Libertadores match between Internacional and Sao Paulo will be played at the Heriberto Hulse Stadium on Thursday, June 13, 2024, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Internacional vs Sao Paulo online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores encounter between Sao Paulo and Barcelona is available to watch and stream online live on Premiere 3.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Internacional team news

Internacional goalkeeper Ivan is still out following knee surgery, while defender Gabriel Mercado will be out owing to a one-game suspension on Friday due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Sergio Rochet (Uruguay), Rafael Santos Borre (Colombia) and Enner Valencia (Ecuador) are all away on international duty ahead of the 2024 Copa America.

Internacional possible XI: Fabricio; Mallo, Vitao, Renan, Rene; Mauricio, Fernando, Aranguiz, Wesley; Patrick; Alario

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Quaresma, Anthoni, Fabricio Defenders: Renan, Renê, Bustos, Vitão, Mercado, Bernabei, Mallo, Gomes Midfielders: Aránguiz, Maia, Patrick, Fernando, Maurício, Wesley, Wanderson, Hyoran, Henrique, Gomes, Rômulo, Dias, Prado, Teixeira Forwards: Valencia, Borré, Alario, Lucca

Sao Paulo team news

Pablo Maia (thigh) and Rafinha (broken leg) are still out due to injury, Wellington Rato (ankle) is questionable, while Damian Bobadilla will serve a two-match ban but he's away on international duty with Paraguay nevertheless.

Colombian star James Rodriguez and Venezuelan defender Nahuel Ferraresi are also also away representing their nations, and the latter's absence will see Robert Arboleda partner Alan Franco at the heart of the defence.

Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Moreira, Arboleda, Franco, Welington; Juan, Gustavo, Alisson, Ferreirinha; Moura, Calleri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rafael, Jandrei, Young Defenders: Costa, Franco, Ferraresi, Arboleda, Sabino, Belem, Welington, Patryck, Vinicius Midfielders: Maia, Negrucci, Rodriguinho, Bobadilla, Alisson, Galoppo, Rodriguez, Araujo, Nikao, Rato Forwards: Moura, Calleri, Silva, Luciano, Juan, Erick, Ferreirinha, Gomes

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/09/23 Internacional 2-1 São Paulo Brasileirão Série A 08/05/23 São Paulo 2-0 Internacional Brasileirão Série A 09/11/22 São Paulo 0-1 Internacional Brasileirão Série A 21/07/22 Internacional 3-3 São Paulo Brasileirão Série A 01/11/21 São Paulo 1-0 Internacional Brasileirão Série A

Useful links