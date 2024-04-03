Inter Miami vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions League game

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami CF and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS outfit Inter Miami will be looking to take advantage in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final tie against Liga MX giants Monterrey when they lock horns at Chase Stadium on Thursday.

The Herons will enter the midweek Concacaf Champions Cup action after playing out a 1-1 draw against New York City FC. While that was a frustrating day in the office for Inter Miami attackers, the Herons have no time to dwell on the disappointing result.

Up next, is a crucial encounter in the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Liga MX giants Monterrey. After receiving a round-one bye for winning the inaugural Leagues Cup, Tata Martino's side sealed their passage to the quarter-finals with an aggregate 5-3 win over fellow MLS side Nashville in the round of 16.

While Monterrey did concede their first loss of the season over the weekend, they aren't the ones to be taken lightly. The visitors have been in incredible form and sit at the top of Liga MX Clausura phase with 28 points.

The reverse leg is set for April 11 at Monterrey's Estadio BBVA, with the victor going on to face either the defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew or Tigres UANL in the semi-finals later this month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET/6 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium

The Concacaf Champions Cup first-leg between Inter Miami and Monterrey will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, with the kickoff slated at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, TUDN and FS1 in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

For Inter Miami, the biggest concern is the fitness of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who has been out of action since March 13 and was earlier expected to return against Monterrey. However, head coach Tata Martino's latest update confirmed that Messi's involvement is still questionable.

New recruit Federico Redondo has also picked up an injury while on international duty that will probably rule him out for up to eight weeks. Sergio Busquets could be forced to step in at centre-back yet again, with Nicolas Freire (muscle) and Sergii Kryvtsov (hamstring) both expected to be sidelined.

The likes of Facundo Farias, Ian Fray and Robbie Robinson are also out with injuries, while Benjamin Cremaschi is questionable.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Sailor, Aviles, Alba; Ruiz, Busquets, Gomez; Gressel, Suarez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Freire, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Redondo, Taylor, Cremaschi, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland Forwards: Messi, Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Monterrey team news

In stark contrast to their counterparts, Monterrey have a far better injury report, with Fernando Ortiz boasting nearly a complete squad to pick his starting XI from. The only notable absence is centre-back Axel Grijalva, who has a torn lateral knee ligament.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Arteaga; Rodriguez, Romo, Canales; Meza, Gallardo; Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides across all competitions.

