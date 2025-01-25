How to watch Indiana vs Maryland NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana vs Maryland NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The Indiana Hoosiers will face the Maryland Terrapins to start a high-voltage NCAAM action on January 26, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

Maryland scores a bit more, making 83.60 points per game, while Indiana makes 77.10 points.

The Terrapins have a better field goal rate of 48.80%, compared to the Hoosiers' 46.30%.

With Maryland slightly outscoring Indiana at 34.40 rebounds every game in comparison to Indiana's 34.10, the teams are almost evenly balanced on the boards.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Maryland Terrapins NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Maryland Terrapins: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Maryland Terrapins in an electrifying NCAAM game on January 26, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, in Bloomington, Indiana.

Date January 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs Maryland Terrapins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Maryland Terrapins live on:

TV channel: CBS

CBS Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Indiana Hoosiers vs Maryland Terrapins play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Indiana Hoosiers team news

Oumar Ballo averages 14.5 points each game, has an impressive shooting accuracy of 65.8%, and grabs 10.2 boards.

Trey Galloway averages 4.1 assists a game and only 2.1 turnovers during 25.6 minutes of action.

Myles Rice helps the defense by getting an average of 1.3 steals per game.

Maryland Terrapins team news

Derik Queen is averaging 15.6 points per game. He has an excellent shooting percentage of 56.2% and hits 76.3% of his free throws.

Julian Reese is a strong rebounder, getting an average of 9.2 rebounds each game. This includes 3.3 offensive boards and 5.8 defensive boards.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie averages 4.5 assists each game while making only 1.6 turnovers during 29.6 minutes of game time.

Indiana Hoosiers and Maryland Terrapins head-to-head record

The Indiana have done better than the Maryland Terrapins in their recent games, winning four out of the last five times they faced each other. In the latest game on March 4th, 2024, Indiana beat Maryland 83-78, showing they can handle tough situations well. In these games, Indiana has regularly restricted Maryland's scoring, keeping them below 70 points on three occasions out of the five matches. Maryland's only win during this time was on February 1st, 2023, where they beat Indiana 66-55, showing they can do well when they interrupt Indiana’s game. With this background, Indiana might feel confident going into the game, while Maryland will try to change their luck by using their good scoring and effectiveness this season.

Date Results Mar 04, 2024 Indiana 83-78 Maryland Dec 02, 2023 Indiana 65-53 Maryland Mar 11, 2023 Indiana 70-60 Maryland Feb 01, 2023 Maryland 66-55 Indiana Feb 25, 2022 Indiana 74-64 Maryland

