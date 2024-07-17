Independiente del Valle vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente del Valle and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Independiente del Valle will welcome Boca Juniors for the first leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 32.

The hosts were drawn into one of the most competitive groups in this year's Copa Libertadores, and San Lorenzo edged them out by a single point in qualifying for the knockout phase.

However, they have been in fine form domestically, sitting atop the Liga Pro standings and unbeaten in their last 15 league matches.

On the other hand, Boca Juniors have had a mixed start to the season in Argentina's Primera División, but they impressed in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, suffering just one defeat. The visitors will be looking to build on their continental success and take an advantage back to La Bombonera for the second leg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Independiente del Valle vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Banco Guayaquil

The match will be played at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Quito, Ecuador, on Wednesday, July 17, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Independiente del Valle team news

Independiente del Valle will be without several key players for their upcoming Copa Sudamericana clash against Boca Juniors. The Ecuadorian side is dealing with a lengthy injury list, as midfielders Jose Klinger, Youri Ochoa, and Joan Lopez are all sidelined with serious ligament injuries that will keep them out of action for an extended period.

Additionally, midfielder Junior Sornoza will miss the match due to a torn muscle, while forward Alexander Bolanos and midfielder Bryan Garcia are suspended and unavailable for selection.

Independiente del Valle possible XI: Ramirez; Landazuri, Carabajal, Schunke, Medina; Paez, Ortiz, Alcivar; Re. Ibarra, Diaz, Ro. Ibarra

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramirez, Villar Defenders: Carabajal, Landazuri, Pombo, Ruiz, Schunke, Zarate Midfielders: Alcivar, Arroyo, Caicedo, Fernandez, Hoyos, Lerma, Medina, Mercado, Ortiz, Paez, Sornoza, Zabala, de la Cruz Forwards: Bolanos, Ibarra (Renato), Ibarra (Romario)

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will also be missing several stars for their upcoming Copa Sudamericana clash against Independiente del Valle, including the notable absence of Edinson Cavani, who is sidelined due to suspension.

Lucas Blondel has been out of action since March when he suffered a serious cruciate ligament tear. Meanwhile, Jabes Saralegui and Luis Advincula entered the international break with injuries and are currently listed as doubtful.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Figal, Lema, Rojo, Blanco; Medina, G Fernandez, I Fernandez, Zenon; Merentiel, Janson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, García Defenders: Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema Midfielders: Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez Forwards: Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Janson, Briasco

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/15/2016 Boca Juniors 2-3 Ind. del Valle Copa Libertadores 07/08/2016 Ind. del Valle 2-1 Boca Juniors Copa Libertadores

