How to watch Illinois vs USC NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois vs USC NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The No. 13th Illinois Fighting Illini are set to face off against the USC Trojans to begin a thrilling NCAAM battle on January 11, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

The USC Trojans have a 9-6 record and they are 16th in the Big Ten, while the Illinois Fighting Illini are 12-3 and positioned in 4th place in the Big Ten.

The Fighting Illini average 42.50 rebounds each game. On the other hand, USC is far behind with only 29.30 rebounds each game.

Field goal percentages for both teams are about the same. USC shoots 47.00%, while Illinois shoots 45.90%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs USC Trojans NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs USC Trojans: Date and tip-off time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the USC Trojans will meet in an epic NCAAM game on January 11, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at State Farm Center, in Champaign, Illinois.

Date January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue State Farm Center Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs USC Trojans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the USC Trojans live on:

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Illinois Fighting Illini vs USC Trojans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Kasparas Jakucionis scores 16.4 points per game and shoots 49.6% from the court and an amazing 87.5% from the free throw line.

Tomislav Ivisic averages 9.0 rebounds every game, with 2.0 rebounds on offense and 7.0 rebounds on defense.

USC Trojans team news

Desmond Claude scores 14.9 points per game on average making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 75.0% of his free throws.

Saint Thomas grabs 5.9 boards per game, with 5.0 defensive boards and 0.9 offensive boards.

Matt Knowling blocks 0.7 shots per game.

Illinois Fighting Illini and USC Trojans head-to-head record

Illinois beat USC 94–64 in their last meeting, which happened on November 20, 2012. The Fighting Illini are likely to go into this game with reliance considering that. The fact that Illinois has more offensive weapons and more rebounds makes it look like they could once again control their pace and physicality.

USC will have to make big changes to their defense and rebounding game if they want to compete with Illinois, especially since they were beaten badly in their last game.

Illinois should be able to keep up their strong performance against USC if they can keep hitting their shots well and dominate the boards.

Date Results Nov 20, 2012 Illinois 94-64 USC

More NBA news and coverage