How to watch today's Toluca vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Toluca will host Juarez at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Sunday for match week two of the 2024 Liga MX Apertura campaign, with both teams searching for their first victory of the season.
After finishing 12th in the 2023 Apertura, Diablos Rojos appointed Renato Paivo as manager in December 2023 and he led them to a successful third-place finish in the Clausura.
However, they were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the playoffs by Chivas, who also played out a goalless draw in the 2024 Apertura opener. Heading into the new season with fresh hope, victory in front of their home fans is crucial for Toluca.
Juarez, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with Atlas at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Sunday, despite taking the lead twice in the game, as they failed to record a winning start.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Toluca vs FC Juarez kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, July 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:10 pm ET/ 6:10 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Nemesio Diez
The Estadio Akron will host the clash between Toluca and FC Juarez on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
The two sides will kick off the fixture at 9:10 pm ET/ 6:10 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Toluca vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams
The match between CD Toluca and FC Juarez will be available to watch on ViX in the US.
Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates about the fixture.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Toluca team news
Toluca will have to make do without the services of Paraguayan defender Juan Escobar due to an injury. However, Garcia Caprizo is set to return to the squad after returning from international duty with Mexico at Copa America.
Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Gallardo, Pereira, Luan, Orrantia; Baeza, Ruiz; Meneses, Vega, Dominguez; Morales
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Volpi, García
|Defenders:
|Luan, Gallardo, Pereira, Escobar, García, Isais, Orrantia, Piñuelas
|Midfielders:
|Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Baeza, Amaya, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa
|Forwards:
|Paulinho, Vega, Morales, Samudio, Abreu, López, Violante
FC Juarez team news
Juarez will be missing a raft of players for this clash, a list headlined by midfielder Manuel Castro, who is sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury until next year.
Bryan Romero is also out with a knee injury and is expected to return by January while Denzell Garcia has a muscle injury that will keep him out until August.
Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Edson, Mosquera, Ortega, Orquin; del Campo; Castro, Villalpando, Vergara, Torres; Zaldivar
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Diaz, Higuera
|Defenders:
|Calvo, Mosquera, Manriquez, Ortiz, Campillo, Vukcevic, Orquin, Abella, Nevarez, J. Garcia
|Midfielders:
|D. Garcia, Salas, Zapata, Venegas, Fernando, Villalpando, Perez Bouquet, Munoz, Saucedo, Castro, A. Garcia
|Forwards:
|Santos, Zaldivar, Escoto
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/03/24
|FC Juárez 1-1 CD Toluca
|Liga MX, Clausura
|16/07/23
|CD Toluca 2-4 FC Juárez
|Liga MX, Clausura
|23/04/23
|CD Toluca 1-1 FC Juárez
|Liga MX, Clausura
|09/10/22
|CD Toluca 3-0 FC Juárez
|Liga MX, Clausura
|30/07/22
|FC Juárez 1-1 CD Toluca
|Liga MX, Clausura