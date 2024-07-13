This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Darío Lezcano Juárez Liga MX
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Nemesio Diez
team-logo
WATCH ON ViX WITH SLING TV
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Toluca vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXToluca vs FC JuarezTolucaFC Juarez

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and FC Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca will host Juarez at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Sunday for match week two of the 2024 Liga MX Apertura campaign, with both teams searching for their first victory of the season.

After finishing 12th in the 2023 Apertura, Diablos Rojos appointed Renato Paivo as manager in December 2023 and he led them to a successful third-place finish in the Clausura.

However, they were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the playoffs by Chivas, who also played out a goalless draw in the 2024 Apertura opener. Heading into the new season with fresh hope, victory in front of their home fans is crucial for Toluca.

Juarez, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with Atlas at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Sunday, despite taking the lead twice in the game, as they failed to record a winning start.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toluca vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Date:Saturday, July 13, 2024
Kick-off time:9:10 pm ET/ 6:10 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Estadio Akron will host the clash between Toluca and FC Juarez on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The two sides will kick off the fixture at 9:10 pm ET/ 6:10 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Toluca vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

The match between CD Toluca and FC Juarez will be available to watch on ViX in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates about the fixture.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Toluca will have to make do without the services of Paraguayan defender Juan Escobar due to an injury. However, Garcia Caprizo is set to return to the squad after returning from international duty with Mexico at Copa America.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Gallardo, Pereira, Luan, Orrantia; Baeza, Ruiz; Meneses, Vega, Dominguez; Morales

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Volpi, García
Defenders:Luan, Gallardo, Pereira, Escobar, García, Isais, Orrantia, Piñuelas
Midfielders:Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Baeza, Amaya, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa
Forwards:Paulinho, Vega, Morales, Samudio, Abreu, López, Violante

FC Juarez team news

Juarez will be missing a raft of players for this clash, a list headlined by midfielder Manuel Castro, who is sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury until next year.

Bryan Romero is also out with a knee injury and is expected to return by January while Denzell Garcia has a muscle injury that will keep him out until August.

Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Edson, Mosquera, Ortega, Orquin; del Campo; Castro, Villalpando, Vergara, Torres; Zaldivar

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Diaz, Higuera
Defenders:Calvo, Mosquera, Manriquez, Ortiz, Campillo, Vukcevic, Orquin, Abella, Nevarez, J. Garcia
Midfielders:D. Garcia, Salas, Zapata, Venegas, Fernando, Villalpando, Perez Bouquet, Munoz, Saucedo, Castro, A. Garcia
Forwards:Santos, Zaldivar, Escoto

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
09/03/24FC Juárez 1-1 CD TolucaLiga MX, Clausura
16/07/23CD Toluca 2-4 FC JuárezLiga MX, Clausura
23/04/23CD Toluca 1-1 FC JuárezLiga MX, Clausura
09/10/22CD Toluca 3-0 FC JuárezLiga MX, Clausura
30/07/22FC Juárez 1-1 CD TolucaLiga MX, Clausura

Useful links

Advertisement