How to watch today's Toluca vs Chicago Fire Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Toluca and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Staring down the barrel of a potential elimination from the 2024 Leagues Cup, Chicago Fire will face Toluca on Thursday at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Toluca, meanwhile, will play their first match of the competition, after drawing 1-1 with Cruz Azul in their previous Liga MX game, while the Fire were holding out their early lead against Sporting Kansas City, falling 2-1 in the Leagues Cup.

Toluca vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: SeatGeek Stadium

The match will be played at the SeatGeek Stadium on Thursday, August 1, 2024, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Toluca vs Chicago Fire FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Leagues Cup match between Toluca and Chicago Fire will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Apple TV and FS1.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Juan Escobar was once again unavailable for Toluca in their draw against Cruz Azul, as he is currently dealing with an unspecified injury.

In the transition from matchday three to four in the Apertura, three newcomers made their way into the starting eleven: Claudio Baeza, Ernesto Vega, and Maximiliano Araujo stepped in for Victor Arteaga, Jesus Angulo, and Jean Meneses.

Last year, goalkeeper Tiago Volpi was among the team's top scorers in this tournament, contributing two goals alongside Marcel Ruiz, who also found the net twice.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Garcia, Luan, Pereira, Gallardo; Baeza, Amaya; Dominguez, Vega, Araujo; Paulinho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, L. Garcia Defenders: Pinuelas, Mendez, Pereira, Orrantia, L. Garcia, B. Garcia, Gallardo, Freyfeld, Carrera Midfielders: Dominguez, Angulo, Araujo, Ruiz, Meneses, Baeza, Amaya, Vega, Arteaga Forwards: Morales, Lopez, Paulinho

Chicago Fire FC team news

The Fire will be unable to call upon the services of Carlos Teran and Federico Navarro once again because of leg injuries, while Chase Gasper is recovering from a hamstring strain.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Richey; Shannon, Salquist, Souquet; Herbers, Gutierrez, Gimenez, Acosta, Haile-Selassie; Barlow, Koutsias.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Richey, Gal, Brady, Dawd Defenders: Souquet, Czichos, Omsberg, Dean, Arigoni Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Pineda, Acosta, Gimenez, Oregel, Casas Forwards: Mueller, Cuypers, Barlow, Koutsias

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

