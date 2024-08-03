How to watch today's Tigres vs Inter Miami Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Tigres and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will look to clinch the top spot of the 2024 Leagues Cup East 3 group when they face Liga MX giants Tigres UANL in a heavyweight clash on Saturday night at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Both sides emerged victorious in their opening match of this tournament, guaranteeing themselves progression to the knockout stage, with the defending champions easing past Puebla 2-0, while Los Tigres left it late as they scored with just a few minutes left on the clock to beat Puebla 2-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: NRG Stadium

The match will be played at the NRG Stadium on Saturday, August 3, 2024, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Tigres vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres were without David Ayala for their midweek triumph against Puebla, as the 24-year-old is still recovering from a knee injury.

They made three changes to their starting XI for their Leagues Cup opener from matchday four of their Liga MX campaign, with Jesus Angulo, Ozziel Herrera and Nicolas Ibanez all coming into the lineup.

Sebastian Cordova put them ahead after two minutes against Puebla, while Diego Reyes added a goal five minutes later to seal the victory.

Tigres UANL possible XI: Guzman; Garza, Pizarro, Reyes, Angulo; Cordova, Gorriaran, Brunetta, Quinones; Ibanez, Gignac

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzmán, Tapia, Rodríguez, Ortega Defenders: Lichnovsky, Caetano, Reyes, Angulo, Pizarro, Aquino, Sánchez, Garza, Tercero Midfielders: Lainez, Flores, Brunetta, Córdova, Pizzuto, Gorriarán, Quiñones, Carioca, Vigón, Fierro, Ayala Forwards: Gignac, Caicedo, Ibáñez, Herrera

Inter Miami CF team news

Expect a few changes in the Inter Miami starting XI on Saturday for the Leagues Cup game against Mexican club Tigres. With both teams already advanced to the Round of 32, and Miami having clinched home-field advantage for the next game on Thursday, coach Tata Martino said his team can afford to rest a few players.

Forward Luis Suarez, who has been dealing with knee pain, may sit out the upcoming game, according to Martino. Meanwhile, captain Lionel Messi remains sidelined indefinitely due to an ankle injury. Although he is no longer in a protective boot, Martino noted that Messi has not yet resumed on-field training and continues to work out in the gym.

On a positive note, center-backs Sergiy Kryvtsov and Tomas "Toto" Alives are back in action after missing the last match due to injuries.

Inter Miami possible XI: Dos Santos; Weigandt, Allen, Fray, Negri; Ruiz, Bright, Rojas; Gressel, Suarez, Campana

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin, Afonso

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links