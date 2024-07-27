How to watch today's St Louis City vs FC Dallas Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between St. Louis City and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news

St Louis City will look to earn their first points at the Leagues Cup when they open that tournament against FC Dallas at CityPark on Saturday.

Last weekend, St Louis played out a 1-1 draw in MLS action against Sporting Kansas City, while the Toros also drew 1-1 against the New England Revolution.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Louis City vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: CITYPARK

The Leagues Cup match between St. Louis City and FC Dallas will be played at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

It will kick off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT on Saturday, July 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch St. Louis City vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

Joakim Nilsson sat out the last match for St. Louis City due to a minor injury, while Joao Klauss and Rasmus Alm are both grappling with knee issues. Celio Pompeu and Tomas Ostrak will not return this season, as they are recovering from a leg injury and ankle tendon surgery, respectively.

In a recent move, the club brought in Simon Becher, a former striker for the Vancouver Whitecaps, from the Danish league. However, it remains uncertain whether he will be eligible to play in the upcoming match.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Hiebert, Parker, Reid; Totland, Girdwood-Reich, Blom, Klein; Lowen; Thorisson, Glover

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Olivares, Lundt Defenders: Nerwinski, Girdwood-Reich, Nilsson, Markanich, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Parker, Wentzel, Reid Midfielders: Blom, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima Forwards: Adeniran, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover

FC Dallas team news

Dallas will be missing several key players for their upcoming match against New England. Asier Illarramendi is sidelined due to an ankle injury, while Liam Fraser is dealing with a leg issue. Patrickson Delgado is struggling with a knee problem, and Jesus Ferreira may also be out with a hamstring strain.

Alan Velasco is on the mend from a torn ACL and MCL, and Paxton Pomykal has been ruled out for the season after suffering a cartilage tear in his left knee. Geovane Jesus will not return this year due to an ACL tear. With such a lengthy injury list, Dallas faces a tough road ahead.

Dallas possible XI: Paes; Arriola, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Sainte, Lletget; Ansah, Farrington, Junqua; Kamungo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maurer, Carrera, Paes Defenders: Gonzalez, Farfan, Parker, Tafari, Twumasi, Korça, Ibeagha, Junqua, Norris Midfielders: Lletget, Sainté, Illarramendi, Urzua, Pondeca, Kamungo, Sali Forwards: Musa, Sealy, Ntsabeleng, Farrington, Endeley, Ansah, Henry-Scott, Scott

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/06/24 FC Dallas 2-0 St. Louis City MLS 07/04/24 St. Louis City 0-0 FC Dallas MLS 31/08/23 St. Louis City 2-1 FC Dallas MLS 08/06/23 FC Dallas 2-0 St. Louis City MLS

