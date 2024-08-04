How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a spot in the Leagues Cup round of 32 on the line, the Seattle Sounders will face Mexican side Necaxa in their final game of the 2024 Leagues Cup at Lumen Field on Sunday.

The emphasis is greater on the visitors to push for all three points, but the home team have not yet booked a knockout berth.

While they sit top of their Leagues Cup group at the moment after claiming a thrilling 2-0 victory at the expense of Minnesota United in Saturday's opener, they will need to avoid defeat here to ensure they don't get drawn into any battle for survival.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

The Leagues Cup match between Seattle Sounders and Necaxa will be played at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT on Sunday, August 4, in the United States (US).

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between Seattle Sounders and Necaxa will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris has been on fire lately, netting six goals in his last eight matches and will be eager to keep that momentum going.

Raul Ruidiaz, however, is a major concern after being substituted due to an injury scare during the game against Minnesota United, casting doubt on his availability for this upcoming match.

If Ruidiaz is ruled out, Leo Chu could be called back into the starting lineup for the home side, providing an opportunity for him to make an impact.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Thomas; Roldan, Ragen, Bell, Tolo; Paulo, Vargas; Roldan, Rusnak, Chu; Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

Necaxa team news

Bryan Garnica made his return to action last time out after serving a one-match suspension, and the forward is expected to keep his spot in Necaxa's lineup.

On the other hand, Ricardo Monreal may find himself on the bench, as he has struggled to find the back of the net since April, continuing a streak of missed opportunities.

Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Mayorga, Oliveros, Montes, Martinez; Arce, Palavecino; Gomez, Paradela, Garnica; Cambindo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Martinez, Oliveros, Pena, Mayorga, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Sanvodal, Montes Midfielders: Rosero, Palavecino, Paradela, Jurado, Andrade, Garnica, Cortez, Gomez, Arce Jr. Forwards: Cambindo, Monreal

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

