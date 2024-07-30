How to watch today's Pachuca vs NY Red Bulls Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Pachuca and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX side Pachuca get their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign underway when they make the trip to the Red Bull Arena to face New York Red Bulls on Tuesday.

Having suffered a penalty-shootout defeat against fellow MLS side Toronto FC in Group J's opener, the Red Bull will head into the game needing all three points to keep their campaign alive.

Pachuca, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat against Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Monday.

Pachuca vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The Leagues Cup match between Pachuca and New York Red Bulls will be played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT on Tuesday, July 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch Pachuca vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Despite the defeat against Pumas, Pachuca are set to field a largely unchanged starting lineup on Tuesday. This suggests a defensive setup featuring a back four of Luis Rodriguez, Gustavo Cabral, Andres Micolta and Mexican international Bryan Gonzalez.

New recruit Borja Baston has been a consistent presence in the last two matches, and he is expected to spearhead the attack once more, supported by Gael Alvarez and Moroccan winger Oussama Idrissi.

In midfield, Bautista is likely to keep his position, while Nelson Deossa and Pedro Pedraza, who have both been starters in Pachuca's four league games, are set to form the central midfield partnership in the engine room again.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Rodriguez, Cabral, Micolta, Gonzalez; Pedraza, Deossa; Alvarez, Bautista, Idrissi; Baston

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Micolta, Berlanga, Cabral, B. Gonzalez, Aceves, V. Rodriguez, Contreras, L. Rodrigues, C. Sanchez Midfielders: Pedraza, Montiel, Calzadilla, Homenchenko, Deossa, Marchand, Bautista, Lopez, Luna, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, De la Fuente, Mena, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Baston, Rondon, Aguayo, O. Gonzalez, Puente

New York Red Bulls team news

NYRB boss Sandro Schwarz will be unable to call upon the services of American duo Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma, who remain sidelined for an extended period due to knee injuries.

Midfielder Peter Stroud, who suffered a serious ankle injury against Chicago Fire on April 14, will also miss the upcoming match.

Additionally, the Red Bulls will have to make do without Swedish star Emil Forsberg, who has been absent for the past five games due to a foot problem.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Nealis, Reyes, Eile, Duncan; Harper, Donkor, Edelman, Carmona; Morgan, Manoel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Stokes Defenders: Eile, Reyes, Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Mina, O'Connor, Ofori Midfielders: Morgan, Carmona, Donkor, Edelman, Estrela Forwards: Gjengaar, Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall, Harper

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

