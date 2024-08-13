How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

California rivals Los Angeles FC and the San Jose Earthquakes will face off on Tuesday at BMO Stadium, vying for a spot in the Leagues Cup quarter-finals.

The Black and Gold moved on to the Round of 16 after securing a 2-0 win against Austin FC, while the Quakes cruised past Necaxa with a commanding 5-0 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT on Tuesday, August 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC's only absentee is midfielder Timothy Tillman, who is still on the mend from a leg injury and is anticipated to be back later this month.

Star summer signing Olivier Giroud is included in the matchday squad, but it's uncertain how much playing time the Frenchman will see. He could be brought on if LAFC take a commanding lead or if a late goal is needed.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Murillo, Chanot, Long; Hollingshead, Sanchez, Atuesta, Campos; Olivera, Bogusz, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero, Hasal Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Muller, Bouanga, Giroud

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose were without Carlos Akapo against Necaxa, as both he and Jamar Ricketts are dealing with lower-body injuries, while JT Marcinkowski is recovering from a torn ACL.

However, the Quakes had Emi Ochoa, Cruz Medina, and Niko Tsakiris back in the squad last week after their stints on international duty, with Tsakiris coming off the bench in the second half.

A goal from Jackson Yueill just five minutes in set the tone for the Goonies on Thursday. Jeremy Ebobisse then added two more, taking his tournament tally to four goals, with Hernan Lopez and Paul Marie also finding the back of the net.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Yarbrough; Kikanovic, Munie, Rodrigues, Costa; Yueill, Gruezo; Espinoza, Lopez, Pellegrino; Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yarbrough, Bieganski, Jackson Defenders: Marie, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls, Costa Midfielders: Morales, Gruezo, Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Mendoza, Baldisimo Forwards: Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Kikanovic, Cowell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/06/24 Los Angeles FC 6-2 San Jose Earthquakes MLS 05/05/24 San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 09/07/23 Los Angeles FC 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes MLS 21/05/23 Los Angeles FC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes MLS 07/05/23 San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Los Angeles FC MLS

Useful links