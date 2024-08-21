How to watch today's Fortaleza vs Rosario Central Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fortaleza will aim to secure a spot in the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals for the second straight season when they welcome Rosario Central to Arena Castelao for the second leg on Wednesday.
With both teams finding the back of the net within the first six minutes last week, the round of 16 tie remains evenly poised at 1-1 heading into this crucial match.
Fortaleza vs Rosario Central kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, August 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estádio Castelão
The match will be played at the Estádio Castelão on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch Fortaleza vs Rosario Central online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|Fanatiz
|Watch here
|beIN SPORTS
|Watch here
|ViX
|Watch here
|beIN SPORTS Connect
|Watch here
|Tubi
|Watch here
Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Fortaleza team news
In the first leg of this tie, Fortaleza were without the services of Calebe due to a muscle problem, while Juan Martin Lucero was out with a thigh injury.
A second-minute strike from Marinho, who had just returned from an unspecified injury, was the only score the visitors could muster last week.
Fortaleza possible XI: Ricardo; Britez, Kuscevic, Cardona, Pacheco; Rossetto, Augusto; Marinho, Pochettino, Lopes; Moises
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Santos, Ricardo, Kozlinski
|Defenders:
|Kuscevic, Jonatan, Tinga, Pacheco, Titi, Brítez, Lara, Dudu, Cardona, Geilson, Silva, Barbosa
|Midfielders:
|Marinho, Pikachu, Andrade, Pochettino, Machuca, Rocha, Hércules, Luquinhas, Martínez, Welison, Rossetto, Augusto, Rodrigues, Amorim, Rosa, Cunha
|Forwards:
|Lopes, Lucero, Moisés, Leal, Tavinho
Rosario Central team news
Rosario was without Marco Ruben last Wednesday as he recovers from a thigh injury, while Agustin Bravo is still sidelined due to a cruciate ligament tear.
Their left-back Agustin Sandez was the goal-scorer in the first leg of this tie, marking his second goal of the tournament.
Rosario Central possible XI: Broun; Coronel, Mallo, Quintana, Sandez; Martinez, Ibarra; Gomez, Ortiz, Malcorra; Copetti
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Werner, Broun, Quintero
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Sández, Rodríguez, Mallo, Coronel, Quintana, Barbieri, Martínez, Burgos, Bravo, Antonio Bravo
|Midfielders:
|Campaz, Ibarra, Lovera, Malcorra, Giaccone, Solari, O'Connor, Gómez, Ortíz, Lo Celso, Martínez, Quiñonez, Ocampo, Serra
|Forwards:
|Copetti, Martínez Dupuy, Cervera, Rubén, Modica
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|15/08/24
|Rosario Central 1-1 Fortaleza
|CONMEBOL Sudamericana