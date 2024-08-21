How to watch today's Fortaleza vs Rosario Central Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Fortaleza and Rosario Central, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fortaleza will aim to secure a spot in the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals for the second straight season when they welcome Rosario Central to Arena Castelao for the second leg on Wednesday.

With both teams finding the back of the net within the first six minutes last week, the round of 16 tie remains evenly poised at 1-1 heading into this crucial match.

Fortaleza vs Rosario Central kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estádio Castelão

The match will be played at the Estádio Castelão on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Fortaleza vs Rosario Central online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports, ViX, beIN SPORTS Connect and Tubi in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fortaleza team news

In the first leg of this tie, Fortaleza were without the services of Calebe due to a muscle problem, while Juan Martin Lucero was out with a thigh injury.

A second-minute strike from Marinho, who had just returned from an unspecified injury, was the only score the visitors could muster last week.

Fortaleza possible XI: Ricardo; Britez, Kuscevic, Cardona, Pacheco; Rossetto, Augusto; Marinho, Pochettino, Lopes; Moises

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santos, Ricardo, Kozlinski Defenders: Kuscevic, Jonatan, Tinga, Pacheco, Titi, Brítez, Lara, Dudu, Cardona, Geilson, Silva, Barbosa Midfielders: Marinho, Pikachu, Andrade, Pochettino, Machuca, Rocha, Hércules, Luquinhas, Martínez, Welison, Rossetto, Augusto, Rodrigues, Amorim, Rosa, Cunha Forwards: Lopes, Lucero, Moisés, Leal, Tavinho

Rosario Central team news

Rosario was without Marco Ruben last Wednesday as he recovers from a thigh injury, while Agustin Bravo is still sidelined due to a cruciate ligament tear.

Their left-back Agustin Sandez was the goal-scorer in the first leg of this tie, marking his second goal of the tournament.

Rosario Central possible XI: Broun; Coronel, Mallo, Quintana, Sandez; Martinez, Ibarra; Gomez, Ortiz, Malcorra; Copetti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Werner, Broun, Quintero Defenders: Gimenez, Sández, Rodríguez, Mallo, Coronel, Quintana, Barbieri, Martínez, Burgos, Bravo, Antonio Bravo Midfielders: Campaz, Ibarra, Lovera, Malcorra, Giaccone, Solari, O'Connor, Gómez, Ortíz, Lo Celso, Martínez, Quiñonez, Ocampo, Serra Forwards: Copetti, Martínez Dupuy, Cervera, Rubén, Modica

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/08/24 Rosario Central 1-1 Fortaleza CONMEBOL Sudamericana

