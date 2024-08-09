How to watch today's Club America vs Atlas Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between CF America and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America and Atlas will face off in an all-Mexican Leagues Cup Round of 32 match on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

The reigning Liga MX champions had a solid domestic break with high-profile friendlies against Premier League sides, Chelsea and Aston Villa, which helped them keep in shape.

While they were overwhelmed by the Blues, losing 3-0 on August 1, they recovered to win 1-0 against Aston Villa two days later. As reigning Liga MX champions, America bypassed the Leagues Cup group stage and entered the competition at the Round of 32 stage, making this their first game in the competition this year.

Atlas advanced to the Round of 32 despite suffering a 2-1 defeat against MLS side Real Salt Lake in their final group match at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, last Friday. Their earlier 1-0 victory over Houston Dynamo on matchday one proved crucial, allowing them to secure second place in Group H due to a superior goal difference over Real Salt Lake.

CF America vs Atlas kick-off time

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between Club America and Atlas will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

It will kick off at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT on Friday, August 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch CF America vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Club America and Atlas will be available to watch on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Apple TV, Unimas, TUDN and FS1 in the US.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Club America will be without the services of 27-year-old centre-back Jorge Mere, who is sidelined with a cruciate ligament tear and set to miss the rest of the year.

Kevin Alvarez and Diego Valdes are also out with foot injuries, while Alejandro Zendejas will remain out with a leg injury for the foreseeable future.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Reyes, Araujo, Castillo, Calderon; Fidalgo, E. Sanchez, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun; Zendejas, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagón, Cota, Estrada Barajas Defenders: Cáceres, Lichnovsky, Borja, Álvarez, Araujo, Reyes, Lara, Juárez, Calderón, Meré Midfielders: Valdés, Rodríguez, Dilrosun, Zendejas, Fidalgo, Dos Santos, Richard Sánchez, Erick Sánchez, Cervantes, José Rodríguez, Vazquez Forwards: Martín, Lozano, Aguirre, Hernandez

Atlas team news

Atlas will be without Brian Lozano as he continues his recovery from knee surgery, while Mauro Manotas is sidelined due to an ACL injury.

Additionally, Leonardo Flores is expected to be out of action until mid-September as he deals with a leg injury.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Zaldivar, G. Aguirre, Mora, Reyes; Rocha, Rios; Murillo, Marquez, Fulgencio; E. Aguirre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Sanchez Defenders: Nervo, Dominguez, Mora, G. Aguirre, Dominguez, Reyes, J. Lozano, Robles, Doria Midfielders: Zaldivar, Fulgencio, Garcia, Solari, Rocha, Bass Forwards: Durdevic, E. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/03/24 Atlas FC 1-5 Club América Liga MX, Clausura 21/08/23 Club América 1-1 Atlas FC Liga MX, Apertura 26/02/23 Atlas FC 2-2 Club América Liga MX, Clausura 03/07/22 Club América 0-0 Atlas FC Liga MX, Apertura 23/01/22 Club América 0-2 Atlas FC Liga MX, Clausura

