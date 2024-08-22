This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Bolivar vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Copa LibertadoresBolivar vs FlamengoBolivarFlamengo

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Bolivar and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolívar must secure a win by at least two goals on Thursday to keep their Copa Libertadores campaign alive as they host Flamengo at Estadio Hernando Siles for the second leg of their round of 16 clash.

The three-time Copa Libertadores champions go into this match with a 2-0 advantage, having scored in both halves during the first leg in Brazil last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bolivar vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date:Thursday, August 22, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Hernando Siles

The Copa Libertadores match between Bolivar and Flamengo will be played at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz, Bolivia.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT on Thursday, August 22, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bolivar vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Bolivar and Flamengo will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial)FanatizbeIN SPORTSbeIN SPORTS Connect and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Bolivar team news

From matchday six to the first leg of this tie, Bolívar made four adjustments to their starting lineup. Anderson, Bruno Savio, Fábio Gomes, and Alfio Oviedo came in for Yomar Rocha, Henry Vaca, Chico, and Carmelo Algaranaz, the latter two having moved to other teams.

In their previous home encounter against Flamengo, goals from Chico and Bruno Savio secured a close 2-1 win for the Bolivian side, with Carlos Lampe having to deal with only three shots on target.

Savio, in particular, is having a splendid Libertadores campaign so far with three goals and two assists in six matches.

Bolivar possible XI: Lampe; Je. Sagredo, Orihuela, Anderson, Jo. Sagredo; Justiniano; Savio, Saucedo, R. Vaca, Rodriguez; Oviedo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lampe, Coronado
Defenders:Je. Sagredo, Ordonez, Jo. Sagredo, Quinteros, Rocha, Orihuela, Fernandez
Midfielders:Granell, L. Paz, Savio, R. Vaca, Villarroel, Saucedo, Justiniano, Uzeda, P. Paz, Mendez, Saavedra
Forwards:Oviedo, Rodriguez, H. Vaca, Chavez, Gomes

Flamengo team news

Flamengo will be without the services of as many as six players for this match. Matías Vina, Everton Cebolinha, Pedro, Gabriel Barbosa, Wesley, and Arrascaeta are all sidelined due to injuries. However, Bruno Henrique is eligible to return from suspension.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Varela, Bruno, Pereira, Ayrton; Jesus, Pulgar; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Araujo; Pedro.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rossi, Cunha
Defenders:Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Vina, Luiz, Cleiton, Wesley
Midfielders:Pulgar, Gerson, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Allan, Hugo, Jesus, E. Araujo
Forwards:L. Araujo, Pedro, Carlinhos, Henrique, Barbosa

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16/08/24Flamengo 2-0 BolívarCONMEBOL Libertadores
16/05/24Flamengo 4-0 BolívarCONMEBOL Libertadores
25/04/24Bolívar 2-1 FlamengoCONMEBOL Libertadores
20/03/14Bolívar 1-0 FlamengoCONMEBOL Libertadores
13/03/14Flamengo 2-2 BolívarCONMEBOL Libertadores

Useful links

