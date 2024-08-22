How to watch today's Bolivar vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Bolivar and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolívar must secure a win by at least two goals on Thursday to keep their Copa Libertadores campaign alive as they host Flamengo at Estadio Hernando Siles for the second leg of their round of 16 clash.

The three-time Copa Libertadores champions go into this match with a 2-0 advantage, having scored in both halves during the first leg in Brazil last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bolivar vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Hernando Siles

The Copa Libertadores match between Bolivar and Flamengo will be played at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz, Bolivia.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT on Thursday, August 22, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bolivar vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Bolivar and Flamengo will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect and Tubi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Bolivar team news

From matchday six to the first leg of this tie, Bolívar made four adjustments to their starting lineup. Anderson, Bruno Savio, Fábio Gomes, and Alfio Oviedo came in for Yomar Rocha, Henry Vaca, Chico, and Carmelo Algaranaz, the latter two having moved to other teams.

In their previous home encounter against Flamengo, goals from Chico and Bruno Savio secured a close 2-1 win for the Bolivian side, with Carlos Lampe having to deal with only three shots on target.

Savio, in particular, is having a splendid Libertadores campaign so far with three goals and two assists in six matches.

Bolivar possible XI: Lampe; Je. Sagredo, Orihuela, Anderson, Jo. Sagredo; Justiniano; Savio, Saucedo, R. Vaca, Rodriguez; Oviedo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Coronado Defenders: Je. Sagredo, Ordonez, Jo. Sagredo, Quinteros, Rocha, Orihuela, Fernandez Midfielders: Granell, L. Paz, Savio, R. Vaca, Villarroel, Saucedo, Justiniano, Uzeda, P. Paz, Mendez, Saavedra Forwards: Oviedo, Rodriguez, H. Vaca, Chavez, Gomes

Flamengo team news

Flamengo will be without the services of as many as six players for this match. Matías Vina, Everton Cebolinha, Pedro, Gabriel Barbosa, Wesley, and Arrascaeta are all sidelined due to injuries. However, Bruno Henrique is eligible to return from suspension.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Varela, Bruno, Pereira, Ayrton; Jesus, Pulgar; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Araujo; Pedro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha Defenders: Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Vina, Luiz, Cleiton, Wesley Midfielders: Pulgar, Gerson, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Allan, Hugo, Jesus, E. Araujo Forwards: L. Araujo, Pedro, Carlinhos, Henrique, Barbosa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/08/24 Flamengo 2-0 Bolívar CONMEBOL Libertadores 16/05/24 Flamengo 4-0 Bolívar CONMEBOL Libertadores 25/04/24 Bolívar 2-1 Flamengo CONMEBOL Libertadores 20/03/14 Bolívar 1-0 Flamengo CONMEBOL Libertadores 13/03/14 Flamengo 2-2 Bolívar CONMEBOL Libertadores

