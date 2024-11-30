How to watch today's Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Valladolid and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will look to extend their winning streak to seven games across all competitions when they resume their 2024-25 La Liga campaign against bottom-dwellers Real Valladolid on Saturday night.

Diego Simeone's men currently sit third in the La Liga standings, trailing leaders Barcelona by five points. In stark contrast, Real Valladolid find themselves rooted to the foot of the table, having collected a mere nine points from their first 14 fixtures.

Valladolid's record this season reads two wins, three draws, and nine defeats, leaving them three points adrift of 17th-placed Las Palmas in the battle for survival.

The struggling side managed a 1-1 stalemate against Athletic Bilbao in their most recent home outing on November 10. However, their return from the international break was less favorable, suffering a 2-0 loss to Getafe.

Atletico head into this clash brimming with confidence, fresh from a resounding 6-0 triumph over Sparta Prague in the Champions League. That emphatic victory marked six consecutive wins for the Madrid-based side, as they continue their relentless form in all competitions.

How to watch Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the La Liga match between Real Valladolid and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Jose Zorrilla

La Liga match between Real Valladolid and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Saturday, November 30, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Valladolid team news

Real Valladolid will be missing Selim Amallah, who remains sidelined with a muscle injury, but otherwise, the squad is in great shape as they prepare to host Atletico Madrid.

Pezzolano has faced criticism throughout the campaign for frequently rotating his lineup. The coach will likely aim to settle on a more consistent starting XI as the season progresses. Pezzolano is unlikely to make wholesale changes despite their recent setback against Getafe. However, a potential switch in midfield could see Mario Martin come in for Stanko Juric.

Leading the attack for Valladolid is expected to be Mamadou Sylla, who has netted twice in La Liga this season. The 30-year-old will once again shoulder the responsibility of spearheading the home side's offense.

Atletico Madrid team news

For Atletico Madrid, both Nahuel Molina and Thomas Lemar are ruled out due to injuries, while defender Robin Le Normand remains doubtful as he continues his slow recovery from a serious head injury.

Diego Simeone is expected to make a few adjustments to the side that started in their dominant win over Sparta Prague. Antoine Griezmann and Koke are likely to be restored to the lineup.

Giuliano Simeone should retain his place on the right flank, while Ángel Correa, despite his impressive late brace in the Champions League, is likely to start on the bench once more.

