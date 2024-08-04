How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will make the trip to Subaru Park on Sunday to take on the Philadelphia Union for the first time, needing a win to progress to the Leagues Cup knockout stage.

Union edged out Charlotte FC 1-0 in their opener, progressing to the next round after Los Cementeros played out a goalless draw with the Crown before losing on penalties.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Philadelphia Union vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Subaru Park

The match will be played at the Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, August 4, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Apple TV, Sling TV, FS1, Unimas, DirecTV Stream in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

The Union will be without the services of Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn as the duo are competing with the USA Under-23 national team at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, while Isiah LeFlore remains sidelined with a right knee injury.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Lowe, Wagner; Bueno; Q. Sullivan, Rafanello; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul have no fresh injury concerns in their camp with Gabriel Fernandez still working his way back from a knee injury sustained back in February while Carlos Vargas is closing in on a return from his broken foot injury from April.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Sanchez, Ditta, Romo, Piovi, Rotondi; Rodriguez, Faravelli, Antuna; Rivero, Giokoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez Defenders: Sanchez, Salcedo, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Guerrero, Iturbide, Piovi Midfielders: Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano Forwards: Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez

Head-to-Head Record

