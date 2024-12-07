How to watch today’s Houston vs Butler NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston vs Butler NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 17th-ranked Houston Cougars are set to face off against the Butler Bulldogs to start a highly anticipated NCAAM action on December 07, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT. Before facing Butler, Houston lost 73–70 in OT against San Diego State, even though Emanuel Sharp scored 23 points.

The Cougars are still 3-0 at home and have never lost a game settled by three points or less. On the other hand, the Bulldogs performed their first real away game. They were coming in hot, with a 7-1 record so far this season. When games are settled by a minimum of four points, they are 1-1.

Houston has been strong on offense, hitting 44.6% from the field, which is 8.4 points of percentage higher than the 36.2% that Butler has let them shoot. Butler, on the other hand, scores a lot. They average 76.6 points each game, which is 17.3 more than what Houston gives up (59.3).

Houston Cougars vs Butler Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Cougars are scheduled to clash with the Butler Bulldogs in an exciting NCAAM battle on December 07, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT, at Fertitta Center, in Houston, Texas.

Date December 07, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Venue Fertitta Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Cougars vs Butler Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Cougars and the Butler Bulldogs live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Houston Cougars vs Butler Bulldogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Houston Cougars team news

LJ Cryer averages 14.6 points each game, 2.3 three-pointers, and 2.0 assists.

Emanuel Sharp averages 14.4 points along with 3.1 rebounds per game. He also makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is the most on the team.

J'wan Roberts scores 9.3 points, grabs 6.1 rebounds, and provides good defense in the post, blocking 0.9 shots per game.

Butler Bulldogs team news

Jahmyl Telfort leads the team with 17.9 points, and 3.8 rebounds, including 3.0 assists each game.

Pierre Brooks averages 14.5 points along with 5.4 rebounds per game. He is a force on the boards and makes 1.9 three-pointers every game.

Patrick McCaffery scores 13.5 points, makes 3.0 three-pointers, and grabs 4.6 rebounds per game.

Houston Cougars and Butler Bulldogs head-to-head record

Houston's defensive strength may again be crucial after beating Butler 70-52 on November 23, 2021. In their previous game, Houston limited Butler's scoring and controlled the pace. Houston has performed well at home (3-0) and has an effective defense, so they may try to stop Butler's leading scorers, Jahmyl Telfort along with Pierre Brooks. Butler's improved offensive balance and quick shooting, spearheaded by Telfort's 17.9 points each game, should challenge Houston's defensive system if Butler can find flow early and eliminate Cougar pressure. Houston's defense or Butler's attack might decide this game.

Date Results Nov 23, 2021 Houston 70-52 Butler

