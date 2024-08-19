How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Charlotte Hornets are ready to host the Detroit Pistons to start a high-voltage NBA clash on November 21, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Charlotte wants to make it three wins in a row at home.
The Hornets are 4-8 against teams from the Eastern Conference and 2-5 against teams with records better than .500. The Pistons, on the other hand, are 6-8 within Eastern Conference games and rank sixth across the conference during fast-break achieving with 16.3 points for each game, dominated by Jaden Ivey's 3.1 points each game.
Detroit's defense gives up 110.9 points per game, which is more than Charlotte's 109.1 points per game. This season, the Pistons score 12.5 three-pointers per game, which is a little less than the 13.1 that Charlotte lets them make.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons NBA game, plus plenty more.
Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time
The Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons will face off against each other in an electrifying NBA battle on November 21, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Spectrum Center, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
|Date
|November 21, 2024
|Tip-off Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Spectrum Center
|Location
|Charlotte, North Carolina
How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
How to listen to Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons play-by-play commentary on radio
Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.
SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.
You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.
Charlotte Hornets team news
LaMelo Ball averages 28.4 points for each game on 42.6% shooting and 88.7% free throws.
Moussa Diabate helps out on the boards; he grabs 7.3 rebounds per game on average, with 4.4 defense rebounds along with 2.9 offensive rebounds.
Charlotte Hornets injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|C, Mark Williams
|Foot injury
|Day-to-Day
|C, Nick Richards
|Ribs injury
|Out
Detroit Pistons team news
Cade Cunningham scores 23.3 points for each game on average and makes 44.6% of his field goals and 81.2% of his free throws.
This season, Jalen Duren grabbed 10.5 rebounds for the Pistons, with 6.6 defensive boards along with 3.9 offensive boards.
Detroit Pistons injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|SF, Ausar Thompson
|Illness
|Day-to-Day
|SF, Bobi Klintman
|Calf injury
|Out
Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons head-to-head record
The last five head-to-head games between the Hornets and the Pistons have been very close, with Detroit winning three of them. The last time these two teams performed, the Hornets won 108–107 in a very close game on November 7, 2024, ending a three-game losing run.
Detroit easily beat Charlotte in their last two games, in March as well as January 2024. This showed that they could beat Charlotte on both sides of the court. Even though the Hornets beat Detroit earlier this season, their balanced attack, which includes Jalen Duren's strong blocking and Cade Cunningham's steady scoring, is tough to beat.
Charlotte will need a great game from LaMelo Ball and help from their other players if they want to keep winning at home against the Pistons, who have been tough in recent games.
|Date
|Results
|Nov 07, 2024
|Hornets 108-107 Pistons
|Mar 12, 2024
|Pistons 114-97 Hornets
|Jan 25, 2024
|Pistons 113-106 Hornets
|Oct 28, 2023
|Pistons 111-99 Hornets
|Mar 10, 2023
|Hornets 113-103 Pistons