How to watch Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Miami Heat are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers to open a high-voltage NBA action on December 04, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Miami Heat are 4-4 at home and sixth in the NBA in terms of defense, giving up only 109.8 points each game and holding competitors to 46.4% shooting.

On the other hand, the Lakers are only 5-6 on the road and are last in the Western Conference in terms of rebounding, getting just 40.5 boards per game. Anthony Davis leads the team with 11.5 rebounds per game.

The Heat achieve 110.1 points for each game, which is 4.8 less compared to the 114.9 points the Los Angeles Lakers usually give up. The Lakers make 11.8 3-pointers per game, which is less than the 14.0 3-point shots that Miami lets in per game.

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Heat will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in an electrifying NBA clash on December 04, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Kaseya Center, in Miami, Florida.

Date December 04, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Miami Heat team news

Tyler Herro scores 23.7 points per game on average and shoots 46.1% from the court and 86.8% from the line for free throws.

Bam Adebayo manages to rule the boards, grabbing 9.8 rebounds each game, with 2.7 coming from offense and 7.1 coming from defense.

Haywood Highsmith averages 0.88 blocks for each game.

Miami Heat Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Kevin Love Back injury Day-to-Day SG, Josh Richardson Head injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Anthony Davis averages 27.8 points per game and shoots an amazing 54.2% from the field. He also grabs 11.5 rebounds per game.

LeBron James gains 9.1 assists each game even though he serves 35 minutes per game and has only 4 turnovers.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Bronny James Heel injury Day-to-Day SG, Jalen Hood-Schifino Groin injury Day-to-Day

Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The last five games between the Heat and the Lakers have been tied. The Heat have won four games and the Lakers have won one. The last time these two teams met, was on the 4th of January 2024, the Heat easily won 110–96 due to their strong defense.

On the 7th of November 2023, though, their game was much closer, and Miami just barely won 108–107. On the 5th of January 2023, the Lakers beat Miami 112-109 in a close game, which was their most recent win.

The Heat usually perform better in these games, as shown by the fact that they have won by more than 10 points in two out of the five games. Because Miami is great at defense and the Lakers depend on stars such as Davis and James, this one could come down to whether or not Los Angeles can figure out how the Heat defend and get better at rebounds.

Date Results Jan 04, 2024 Heat 110-96 Lakers Nov 07, 2023 Heat 108-107 Lakers Jan 05, 2023 Lakers 112-109 Heat Dec 29, 2022 Heat 112-98 Lakers Jan 24, 2022 Heat 113-107 Lakers

