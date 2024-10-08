How to watch today's Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in NBA preseason action at the State Farm Arena.

Last season, the Hawks finished in 10th place in the Eastern Conference but were unable to secure a playoff spot after losing to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in round, leaving them out of postseason contention.

In contrast, the Pacers finished strong in 6th place in the Eastern Conference. They emerged as one of the surprising teams in the playoffs, managing to defeat both the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks before ultimately falling to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston went on to claim the NBA championship.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

Atlanta Hawks will take on Indiana Pacers in a highly anticipated NBA preseason game on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Tuesday, October 8, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Hawks and the Indiana Pacers live on:

National TV : NBA League Pass

: Local TV channel: BSSE-ATL

BSSE-ATL Streaming service: FuboTV

Atlanta Hawks team news

The Hawks are entering their second full season under head coach Quin Snyder. With the departure of Dejounte Murray, the team is shifting the playmaking responsibilities back to Trae Young. However, this move seems to indicate that the Hawks might be leaning toward a rebuild, resulting in a somewhat puzzling roster. Bogdan Bogdanovic remains a reliable shooter, and Clint Capela continues to be effective in the paint.

A complete season from De'Andre Hunter would certainly be beneficial, and there's promise in the youth of Zaccharie Risacher and Jalen Johnson. While the situation isn't dire for the Hawks, their current lineup likely won't create much of an impact in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana Pacers team news

James Wiseman, Isaiah Jackson, and Johnny Furphy from Indiana have all been managing injuries throughout training camp. The Pacers largely retain the same roster as last season, with Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner at the helm.

Pascal Siakam is set to have a complete season with the team, while Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith gained valuable playoff experience last year. T.J. McConnell continues to be one of the most underrated players off the bench in the NBA. If you were a fan of the Pacers last season, you'll likely have even more confidence in them now, especially given their demonstrated offensive capabilities.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/04/24 Indiana Pacers 157-115 Atlanta Hawks NBA 13/01/24 Atlanta Hawks 108-126 Indiana Pacers NBA 06/01/24 Indiana Pacers 150-116 Atlanta Hawks NBA 22/11/23 Atlanta Hawks 152-157 Indiana Pacers NBA 17/10/23 Indiana Pacers 116-112 Atlanta Hawks NBA

