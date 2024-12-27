How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Atlanta Hawks are ready to face off against the Miami Heat to start a high-voltage NBA battle on December 28, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Atlanta is 11-7 against teams from the Eastern Conference, but their defense has been terrible, giving up 119.5 points for each game and typically getting beaten by 2.3 points per game on average.

The Heat, on the other hand, are 4-2 in division matchups and currently sit in fourth place across the Eastern Conference, hitting an amazing 37.8%.

This season, the Hawks shoot an average of 46.5% from the field, which is a little better than the Heat's 46.0% mark. But Miami only makes 14.6 3-pointers per game, which is 1.5 less than the 16.1 made by the Hawks per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat NBA game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat will meet in an electrifying NBA clash on December 28, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date December 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Atlanta Hawks team news

Trae Young scores 21.8 points each game and makes 87.2% of his free throws. He shoots 39.5% from the field.

Jalen Johnson grabs 10.1 rebounds each game, with 8.5 coming from defense and 1.7 from offense.

Atlanta Hawks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Bogdan Bogdanovic Leg injury Day-to-Day PF, Onyeka Okongwu Knee injury Out

Miami Heat team news

Tyler Herro scores 23.9 points each game on average and makes 84.9% of his free throws and 47.1% of his field goals.

Every game, Bam Adebayo grabs 10 rebounds, with 7.6 coming from defense and 2.4 from offense.

Miami Heat Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Josh Richardson Heel injury Day-to-Day SF, Jimmy Butler Illness Day-to-Day

Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat head-to-head record

Based on the last five times these two teams faced each other, this game can be another close one. Three of their last five games, including two of their most recent ones, have been won by Miami. Their close wins over Atlanta during October and April show that they can perform well under pressure. But the Hawks have won one out of their five games, which includes a one-point win in January that shows how tough and competitive they are against Miami. In their previous games against each other, the scores were usually close. This one could also be a back-and-forth affair. Miami's strong shooting, especially from outside the arc, could give them the upper hand, but Atlanta's offensive power, anchored by Trae Young, will probably keep them in it until the end.

Date Results Oct 17, 2024 Heat 120-111 Hawks Apr 10, 2024 Heat 117-111 Hawks Jan 20, 2024 Hawks 109-108 Heat Dec 23, 2023 Heat 122-113 Hawks Nov 12, 2023 Heat 117-109 Hawks

