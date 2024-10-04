The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers are scheduled to clash in Game 1 of the American League Central ALDS on October 05, 2024, at 1:08 pm ET/10:08 am PT.
Both teams come into Game 1 with pretty low offensive stats. The Tigers are in 19th place in the league with 4.21 runs for each game, just behind the Guardians, who are 14th with 4.40 runs per game.
With a batting average of .238 compared to .234, Cleveland has a slight edge over Detroit.
The Guardians' .307 on-base percentage (18th) is better than the Tigers' .300 (28th), which is a bigger difference.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers ALDS Game 1, plus plenty more.
How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: TBS
Streaming service: MAX
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Detroit Tigers in the thrilling Game 1 of ALDS on October 05, 2024, at 1:08 pm ET/10:08 am PT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.
|Date
|October 05, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|1:08 pm ET/10:08 am PT
|Venue
|Progressive Field
|Location
|Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers team news
Cleveland Guardians team news
José Ramírez has hit 39 home runs, experienced a batting average of .279, and driven in 118 runs.
Steven Kwan's solid .292 batting average, and a .368 on-base percentage, with a .425 slugging percentage make him a reliable player in the lineup.
As a pitcher, Emmanuel Clase has served as a shutout closer, having an amazing 0.60 ERA along with 4 wins and just 2 losses.
Cleveland Guardians injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Alex Cobb
|RHP
|Finger injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Shane Bieber
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Detroit Tigers team news
Riley Greene has hit 24 home runs, received a .262 batting average, and drove in 74 RBIs.
Colt Keith has hit .260 with 134 hits and thirteen home runs.
Tyler Holton has a 2.19 earned run average, 7 wins, with just 2 losses, making Detroit's pitching staff stable and reliable.
Detroit Tigers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|RHP
|Groin injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Alex Faedo
|RHP
|Right shoulder strain
|Out, 60-Day IL
Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Cleveland Guardians
|Detroit Tigers
|October 05, 2024
|Tanner Bibee
|TBC
Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record
The Cleveland Guardians have a small advantage over the Detroit Tigers after five head-to-head games, with Cleveland losing only one. The Guardians won in two straight games on the 30th of July 2024, winning 5-0 and 8-4. This showed how strong they were offensively and defensively. The Tigers beat Cleveland 3-0 on the 25th of July 2024, showing that when the pitching is good, they can shut down the Indians' order. That same day, though, the Guardians also won a close game 2-1 and again on July 24, 2024, winning 5-4. This shows that they are good at winning close games. Cleveland has been winning this matchup lately, and they can win both of high-scoring and low-scoring games. This means they could get the advantage in the next game. But the Tigers have demonstrated they can stay in the game, especially if their pitchers get better.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 30, 2024
|Guardians 5-0 Tigers
|Jul 30, 2024
|Guardians 8-4 Tigers
|Jul 25, 2024
|Tigers 3-0 Guardians
|Jul 25, 2024
|Guardians 2-1 Tigers
|Jul 24, 2024
|Guardians 5-4 Tigers