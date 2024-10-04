Everything you need to know about the ALDS Game 1 between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers are scheduled to clash in Game 1 of the American League Central ALDS on October 05, 2024, at 1:08 pm ET/10:08 am PT.

Both teams come into Game 1 with pretty low offensive stats. The Tigers are in 19th place in the league with 4.21 runs for each game, just behind the Guardians, who are 14th with 4.40 runs per game.

With a batting average of .238 compared to .234, Cleveland has a slight edge over Detroit.

The Guardians' .307 on-base percentage (18th) is better than the Tigers' .300 (28th), which is a bigger difference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers ALDS Game 1, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: MAX

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Detroit Tigers in the thrilling Game 1 of ALDS on October 05, 2024, at 1:08 pm ET/10:08 am PT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date October 05, 2024 First-Pitch Time 1:08 pm ET/10:08 am PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers team news

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez has hit 39 home runs, experienced a batting average of .279, and driven in 118 runs.

Steven Kwan's solid .292 batting average, and a .368 on-base percentage, with a .425 slugging percentage make him a reliable player in the lineup.

As a pitcher, Emmanuel Clase has served as a shutout closer, having an amazing 0.60 ERA along with 4 wins and just 2 losses.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Alex Cobb RHP Finger injury Out, 15-Day IL Shane Bieber RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Detroit Tigers team news

Riley Greene has hit 24 home runs, received a .262 batting average, and drove in 74 RBIs.

Colt Keith has hit .260 with 134 hits and thirteen home runs.

Tyler Holton has a 2.19 earned run average, 7 wins, with just 2 losses, making Detroit's pitching staff stable and reliable.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Sawyer Gipson-Long RHP Groin injury Out, 60-Day IL Alex Faedo RHP Right shoulder strain Out, 60-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers

Date Cleveland Guardians Detroit Tigers October 05, 2024 Tanner Bibee TBC

Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

The Cleveland Guardians have a small advantage over the Detroit Tigers after five head-to-head games, with Cleveland losing only one. The Guardians won in two straight games on the 30th of July 2024, winning 5-0 and 8-4. This showed how strong they were offensively and defensively. The Tigers beat Cleveland 3-0 on the 25th of July 2024, showing that when the pitching is good, they can shut down the Indians' order. That same day, though, the Guardians also won a close game 2-1 and again on July 24, 2024, winning 5-4. This shows that they are good at winning close games. Cleveland has been winning this matchup lately, and they can win both of high-scoring and low-scoring games. This means they could get the advantage in the next game. But the Tigers have demonstrated they can stay in the game, especially if their pitchers get better.

Date Results Jul 30, 2024 Guardians 5-0 Tigers Jul 30, 2024 Guardians 8-4 Tigers Jul 25, 2024 Tigers 3-0 Guardians Jul 25, 2024 Guardians 2-1 Tigers Jul 24, 2024 Guardians 5-4 Tigers

