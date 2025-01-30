How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off against the Houston Rockets to start a high-voltage NBA action on January 30, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at the Grizzlies' home ground. Houston wants to continue their winning run of four games.

The Grizzlies have a record of 17 wins and 12 losses against teams in the Western Conference. They are currently in second place in the West, averaging 13.1 offensive rebounds each game, with Zach Edey leading the team at 3.2 rebounds. However, the Rockets have a 19-9 record against teams in the Western Conference and lead the league with an average of 14.5 offensive rebounds each game. Alperen Sengun helps with 3.4 of those boards.

Memphis scores an average of 123.3 points each game, which is 15.1 points more than Houston's average of 108.2 points allowed. The Rockets score an average of 113.9 points each game, which is 1.7 points less compared to the 115.6 points the Memphis Grizzlies allow.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets will meet in an electrifying NBA battle on January 30, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at FedExForum, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date January 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

How to listen to Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring an average of 22.8 points, getting 6.2 rebounds, and making 1.6 blocks each game for the Grizzlies.

Desmond Bane has been averaging 20.4 points per game in his last 10 games.

Memphis Grizzlies Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Cam Spencer Thumb injury Out PG, Marcus Smart Finger injury Out

Houston Rockets team news

Jalen Green is scoring an average of 21.3 points every game.

Alperen Sengun has averaged 19.7 points a game in his last 10 games.

Houston Rockets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Tari Eason Leg injury Day-to-Day C, Steven Adams Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

Houston has been very successful in recent games against Memphis, winning four out of its last five matches, including three wins this season. In their latest game on January 14, the Rockets won by a small margin of 120-118.

Before that, on January 10, they also had a tight game, winning 119-115. The Rockets also won easily, 128-108, in October. Memphis' only win during this time was on February 15th, 2024, when they beat Houston 121-113. Houston has been doing well lately.

With Alperen Sengun leading the way in rebounds and their strong defense, they have a great chance to keep winning. However, if the Grizzlies stay on the offensive boards and take advantage of their scoring depth, they might try for a breakthrough against Memphis averaging 123.3 points every game and have Jaren Jackson Jr. along with Desmond Bane in excellent form.

Date Results Jan 14, 2025 Rockets 120-118 Grizzlies Jan 10, 2025 Rockets 119-115 Grizzlies Oct 26, 2024 Rockets 128-108 Grizzlies Feb 15, 2024 Grizzlies 121-113 Rockets Dec 16, 2023 Rockets 103-96 Grizzlies

