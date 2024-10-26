How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic, including how to watch and team news.

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic are ready to face off against each other in a non-conference game on October 26, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Grizzlies have a strong attack that scores 126 points each game on average. The Magic, on the other hand, will depend on their ability to grab 57 rebounds per game.

Both teams have been tough on defense. Orlando averages 8 steals per game, while Memphis averages 7.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Orlando Magic in a highly anticipated NBA game on October 26, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at FedExForum, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date October 26, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Santi Aldama earned 27 points and led the team's offense.

Ja Morant showed off his ability to make moves by setting up 10 assists.

Jay Huff put in two blocks and Marcus Smart added five rebounds to round out an excellent team performance.

Memphis Grizzlies Injuries

Player I njury I njury status Jaren Jackson Jr. Hamstring injury Out Luke Kennard Foot injury Out

Orlando Magic team news

Paolo Banchero dominated his team in attack with 33 points.

Wendell Carter Jr. enjoyed a big effect on the boards by grabbing 14 of them.

Jonathan Isaac helped on defense with two blocks, and Cole Anthony delivered six assists.

Orlando Magic Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonathan Isaac Hip injury Day-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic head-to-head record

The Memphis Grizzlies are getting ready to face the Orlando Magic in a non-conference game. Based on their last five meetings, this should be an interesting game. The last time these two teams fought, was on March 31st, 2024, the Magic easily beat the Grizzlies 118–88, showing that they can control the game. In the past, though, the games have been far closer, with the Grizzlies getting close ones like 107-106 on January 27, 2024, and 113-108 on March 29, 2023. It seems like the Grizzlies could put on a tough defense, even though the Magic could have a strong game. This could make for a high-scoring and challenging game. Both teams have shown they can score and get rebounds, so fans can expect an exciting game with a lot of energy and smart action.

Date Results Mar 31, 2024 Magic 118-88 Grizzlies Jan 27, 2024 Grizzlies 107-106 Magic Mar 29, 2023 Grizzlies 113-108 Magic Jan 06, 2023 Grizzlies 123-115 Magic Oct 12, 2022 Magic 109-105 Grizzlies

