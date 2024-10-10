How to watch today’s Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA preseason game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Charlotte Hornets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The high-voltage NBA preseason game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Charlotte Hornets will happen on October 10, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Charlotte Hornets hold a 1-1 record overall, while the Memphis Grizzlies possess a 1-0 record. There was a win for Memphis in their first game, but a tie for Charlotte after two games.

The Hornets average 121 points per game, while Memphis only scores 110. Additionally, they also have more boards than Memphis, with 55 per game as opposed to 50.5.

Charlotte has also been better at making moves; they give out 35 assists for each game, which is a lot more than Memphis' 23.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets: Date and tip-off time

Date October 10, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Charlotte Hornets live on:

Streaming service: FuboTV

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Desmond Bane showed off his defensive skills with two blocks.

Scotty Pippen Jr. led the offense with 6 assists, which kept the ball moving.

Brandon Clarke led the team with 17 points, making him a key player on offense, and Santi Aldama controlled the boards with eight rebounds.

Memphis Grizzlies Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jaren Jackson Jr. Hamstring injury Day-to-Day SG, Vince Williams Jr. Leg injury Out

Charlotte Hornets team news

Nick Richards stops 1.5 shots and grabs 8 rebounds per game on average.

LaMelo Ball leads the offense and creates moves with his 21 points along with 5.5 assists per game.

Charlotte Hornets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Cody Martin Wrist injury Day-to-Day C, Mark Williams Foot injury Out

Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets head-to-head record

The Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies have met five times in the last five years. The Hornets have won the last two meetings, while the Grizzlies have gained the last three. Charlotte beat Memphis 110–98 in their most recent game, which was on March 14, 2024. They also beat Memphis 115–106 in February 2024, which shows that they have recently been able to beat Memphis. Although those wins were important, Memphis had won three consecutive games by big margins, which includes a 131-107 rout in January of 2023 as well as a 130-99 victory in November 2022. Based on this history, the game may go either way. Charlotte's recent wins show they know how to beat Memphis, whereas the Grizzlies will try to get back to playing their best and build on their strong start to the season.

Date Results Mar 14, 2024 Hornets 110-98 Grizzlies Feb 11, 2024 Hornets 115-106 Grizzlies Jan 05, 2023 Grizzlies 131-107 Hornets Nov 05, 2022 Grizzlies 130-99 Hornets Feb 13, 2022 Grizzlies 125-118 Hornets

