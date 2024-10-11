How to watch today's Vegas Golden Knights vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Blues are set to take on the Vegas Golden Knights, with both teams eager to continue their promising starts to the season.

The Golden Knights are 1-0-0 after a commanding 8-4 victory against the Colorado Avalanche in their season opener. Despite falling behind 1-0 in the first period, they quickly regrouped, netting three goals to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission. By the end of the second period, they led 5-3, though Colorado managed to close the gap to 5-4. Vegas then capped off the game with three consecutive goals to secure the win.

Meanwhile, the Blues kicked off their season with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken and are scheduled to face the San Jose Sharks later on Thursday night. In their matchup against Seattle, St. Louis found themselves down 2-0 in the second period but rallied back with three unanswered goals to clinch the victory. The Blues were outshot 32-25, delivered 28 hits, and converted 1 of their 2 power-play opportunities in the game.

Vegas Golden Knights vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

The Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Friday, October 11, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Vegas Golden Knights vs St. Louis Blues

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Vegas Golden Knights vs St. Louis Blues team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news & key players

The Golden Knights are riding high after a commanding victory, showcasing an explosive offense that netted eight goals. Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev were standout performers, each contributing two goals and a total of six assists, leading the charge from the top two lines. Mark Stone and Victor Olofsson also made their mark, combining for four goals and one assist, while defensemen Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud chipped in with a goal and three assists, rounding out a potent offensive display.

However, despite the offensive fireworks, the defense faced challenges, conceding four goals during their season opener. Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud anchored the top pairings, but the rest of the defensive unit struggled, allowing opponents to find open shooting lanes with relative ease. Additionally, goaltender Adin Hill had a tough outing, surrendering four goals on 32 shots.

St. Louis Blues team news & key players

The Blues are off to a strong start, having scored a total of eight goals across their first two games. Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, and Dylan Holloway have led the way for the top two lines, each contributing two goals and six assists. Defensemen Justin Faulk and Philip Broberg have also been integral to the offensive effort, adding three goals and two assists.

While their offense has been impressive, the Blues' defense has been equally solid, allowing only six goals in their opening games. Colton Parayko and Philip Broberg have excelled in the top pairings, combining for five blocked shots, while Justin Faulk and Nick Leddy provided valuable depth. Goaltender Jordan Binnington rose to the occasion on opening night, making 30 saves on 32 shots to help secure the win.

Vegas Golden Knights vs St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 03/26/24 Blues 1-2 Golden Knights NHL 12/07/23 Blues 3-6 Golden Knights NHL 12/05/23 Golden Knights 1-2 Blues NHL 03/13/23 Blues 3-5 Golden Knights NHL 12/24/22 Golden Knights 5-4 Blues NHL

