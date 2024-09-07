How to watch today's Flordia A&M vs Miami CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the CFB matchup between Flordia A&M and Miami, including how to watch and team news.

The No. 12 Miami Hurricanes are set to face off against the FCS Florida A&M Rattlers to start a highly anticipated CFB game on September 07, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Hurricanes (1-0) have scored a lot of points, getting an average of 41.0 per game a game while the Rattlers (2-0) have only scored 23.0 per game.

Miami also has a better defense than Florida A&M, giving up only 17.0 points for each game compared to 20.5 for A&M.

Additionally, the Hurricanes' overall offensive output has been impressive. They have gained 532.0 yards for each game on average, which is a lot more than the Rattlers' 409.0 yards per game.

Flordia A&M vs Miami: Date and kick-off time

The Miami Hurricanes and the Florida A&M Rattlers will meet in a thrilling CFB game on September 7, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date September 7, 2024 kick-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Flordia A&M vs Miami on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Streaming service: ESPN+

Flordia A&M vs Miami team news

Flordia A&M team news

Daniel Richardson has performed great in both games. He has thrown for 541 yards, which is an average of 270.5 yards per game, with six touchdowns and no interceptions. His completion rate is 65.2%.

Richardson has gained 53 rushing yards on the ground without scoring a touchdown.

Jamari Gassett has made a big difference in the passing game, with two touchdowns as well as 8 catches over 110 yards (55 yards for each game).

Miami team news

Cameron Ward has been great in the Hurricanes' only game this season. He threw for 385 yards, three touchdowns, along with an interception, with a completion rate of 74.3%. He has also helped on the ground, where he has run for 33 yards.

Reliable target Xavier Restrepo has caught seven of eight catches for 112 yards with a touchdown.

Mark Fletcher has gained 23 rushing yards as well as scored two touchdowns on the ground, averaging 3.3 yards per run. He additionally picked up one pass for 22 yards.

