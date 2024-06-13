Flamengo vs Gremio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Flamengo and Gremio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will be looking to further solidify their position at the top of the Brasileiro table when they host Gremio at the Maracana.

Unbeaten in their last three games, the hosts returned to league action in style after a three-week break, demolishing Vasco da Gama 6-1.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into this encounter having lost their last two league games, first going down 1-0 to Bahia before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Bragantino last time out. These results have left them in 13th place with just six points from five matches.

Flamengo vs Gremio kick-off time

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: Maracanã Stadium

How to watch Flamengo vs Gremio online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premiere 2 in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game, while live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo will be missing as many as five players who are away on international duty with their respective countries.

Erick Pulgar (Chile), Nicolas De La Cruz (Uruguay), Matias Vina (Uruguay), Guillermo Varela (Uruguay) and Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Uruguay) are all away at the Copa America for the next several weeks.

Pedro, Gerson and Everton are expected to form the front three in this clash while Luiz Araujo could be recalled into the XI due to the absentees.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Wesley, Bruno, Ortiz, Vina; Lorran, Allan; Gerson, Araujo, Everton; Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha Defenders: Ortiz, Pereira, Bruno, Luiz, Cleiton, Lucas, Vina, Wesley, Varela Midfielders: Allan, Pulgar, Jesus, Gerson, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Hugo, Lorran, Goncalves Forwards: Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Henrique, Araujo

Gremio team news

Gremio will have to make do without the likes of Paraguayan playmaker Mathias Villasanti and Venezuelan attacker Yeferson Soteldo, who have both been named as part of their respective countries' Copa America squads.

On the injury front, they will be without the quartet of Pedro Geromel, Andre Henrique, Lucas Mila, and Jhonata Robert.

Gremio possible XI: Marchesin; Joao Pedro, Ely, Kannemann, Reinaldo; Pepe, Dodi; Pavon, Cristaldo, Carballo; Costa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marchesín, Scheibig, Caíque, Cabral Defenders: Fabio, Geromel, Kannemann, Ely, Reinaldo, João Pedro, Mayk, Natã, Gustavo Martins Midfielders: Carballo, Cristaldo, Nathan, Dodi, Villasanti, Pepê, Ronald, Du Queiroz, Mila, Edenílson Forwards: Soteldo, João Pedro Galvão, Everton Galdino, Diego Costa, Pavón, Besozzi, Jhonata Robert, Nathan Fernandes, Gustavo Nunes, André

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/10/23 Grêmio 3-2 Flamengo Brasileirão Série A 17/08/23 Flamengo 1-0 Grêmio Copa do Brasil 27/07/23 Grêmio 0-2 Flamengo Copa do Brasil 12/06/23 Flamengo 3-0 Grêmio Brasileirão Série A 24/11/21 Grêmio 2-2 Flamengo Brasileirão Série A

