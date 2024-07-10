Flamengo vs Fortaleza: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Flamengo and Fortaleza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will look to keep their hold over the top spot in the Brazilian Serie A when they face a tricky opponent in Fortaleza.

The hosts come into this one off the back of a share of the spoils against an out-of-sorts Cuiaba outfit in Sunday's encounter, while their visitors made it three wins from four matches with a narrow 1-0 triumph over Fluminense.

Flamengo vs Fortaleza kick-off time

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: Estádio do Maracanã

The match will be played at the Estádio do Maracanã on Thursday, July 11, 2024, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Flamengo vs Fortaleza online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premiere in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo continues to be without Everton due to injury, while fellow Brazilian attacker Gabriel Barbosa is also sidelined. Igor Jesus is set to miss his eighth successive game for the hosts but is making progress towards returning to action from a muscle issue.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Wesley, Bruno, Luiz, Lucas; Allan, Pulgar, Gerson; Araujo, Pedro, Lorran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha Defenders: Ortiz, Pereira, Bruno, Luiz, Cleiton, Lucas, Vina, Wesley, Varela Midfielders: Allan, Pulgar, Jesus, Gerson, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Hugo, Lorran, Goncalves Forwards: Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Henrique, Araujo

Fortaleza team news

Fortaleza will welcome midfielder Hercules back from a one-game suspension. This should see Matheus Rossetto drop to the bench off the back of a rare starting outing for the 28-year-old last time out against Fluminense.

Fortaleza possible XI: Ricardo; Pacheco, Titi, Britez, Tinga; Pochettino,Hercules, Sasha, Augusto; Lucero, Lopes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santos, Ricardo, Kozlinski Defenders: Kuscevic, Jonatan, Tinga, Pacheco, Titi, Brítez, Lara, Dudu, Cardona, Geilson, Silva, Barbosa Midfielders: Marinho, Pikachu, Andrade, Pochettino, Machuca, Rocha, Hércules, Luquinhas, Martínez, Welison, Rossetto, Augusto, Rodrigues, Amorim, Rosa, Cunha Forwards: Lopes, Lucero, Moisés, Leal, Tavinho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/11/23 Fortaleza 0-2 Flamengo Brasileirão Série A 02/07/23 Flamengo 2-0 Fortaleza Brasileirão Série A 29/09/22 Fortaleza 3-2 Flamengo Brasileirão Série A 06/06/22 Flamengo 1-2 Fortaleza Brasileirão Série A 10/10/21 Fortaleza 0-3 Flamengo Brasileirão Série A

