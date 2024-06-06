England vs Iceland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

England will play host to Iceland on Friday at Wembley for their final friendly encounter before jetting off to Germany for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.
The Three Lions' final warm-up game ahead of the continental tournament comes four days after a 3-0 victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina at St James' Park, while their visitors will be playing their first game since having their Euro 2024 hopes crushed by Ukraine in March.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
England vs Iceland kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, June 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm EST
|Venue:
|Wembley Stadium
England will face Iceland at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 7, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm EST in the US.
How to watch England vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the international friendly match between England and Iceland will be available to watch and stream online live through free-to-air coverage of ViX+. Check out GOAL's Match Centre for live updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
England team news
England boss Gareth Southgate should be bolstered by several returnees for Friday's international friendly against Iceland at Wembley. Nine squad members were missing last time out for various reasons.
Harry Maguire, Anthony Gordon, and Luke Shaw all missed the game due to injuries, and while the first two are close to returning, the latter is not certain to be fit in time for the Euros.
Bukayo Saka and John Stones should be fine following precautionary rests, while Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, and Kobbie Mainoo are all back to full sharpness following their Champions League and FA Cup final obligations.
England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Henderson, Ramsdale, Trafford
|Defenders:
|Branthwaite, Dunk, Gomez, Guehi, Konsa, Maguire, Quansah, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker
|Midfielders:
|Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Jones, Mainoo, Rice, Wharton
|Forwards:
|Bellingham, Bowen, Eze, Foden, Grealish, Gordon, Kane, Palmer, Saka, Toney, Watkins
Iceland team news
Four Iceland players who were in the squad for their playoff setback to Ukraine have been dropped this time around, while head coach Age Hareide will also have to make do without the services of key strikers Albert Gudmundsson and Alfred Finnbogason for the England-Netherlands doubleheader.
Iceland possible XI: Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Ingason, Gretarsson, Thorarinsson; Thorsteinsson, Gudmundsson, Traustason, Haraldsson; Gudjohnsen, Oskarsson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rúnarsson, Valdimarsson, Gunnarsson, Petersson
|Defenders:
|Sampsted, Ingason, Pálsson, Hermannsson, Bjarnason, Róbertsson, Þórhallsson, Grétarsson, Tomasson, Karlsson
|Midfielders:
|Sigurðsson, Haraldsson, Hlynsson, Jóhannesson, Sigurðsson, Guðmundsson, Gunnarsson, Þórsteinsson, Willumsson, Baldursson, Traustason, Finnsson, Guðmundsson, Þórðarson, Ellertsson, Þórarinsson, Thordarson, Willumsson, Ingason, Lúðvíksson
|Forwards:
|Guðmundsson, Óskarsson, Guðjohnsen, Finnbogason, Ingason, Anderson, Þorvaldsson, Svanþórsson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|11/19/20
|England 4-0 Iceland
|UEFA Nations League
|9/5/20
|Iceland 0-1 England
|UEFA Nations League
|6/28/16
|England 1-2 Iceland
|EURO 2016