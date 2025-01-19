Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams NFC Divisional Round game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.
Riding high on confidence, the Eagles enter this matchup as the NFC East champions for the second time in three seasons. Under the guidance of head coach Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia ended the regular season on a tear, winning 12 of their final 13 contests. Their strong form extended into the playoffs, as they dispatched the Green Bay Packers with a decisive 22-10 victory in the Wild Card round.
Meanwhile, the Rams, led by Sean McVay, have also been turning heads. Defying preseason expectations, Los Angeles clinched the NFC West title and carried their late-season momentum into the playoffs. They dominated the Minnesota Vikings in their Wild Card clash, a game relocated due to wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
Despite playing in different divisions and facing each other infrequently, the Eagles have had the upper hand in this rivalry. Over the past 17 seasons, Philadelphia has bested Los Angeles in seven of their eight meetings. The most recent encounter came during the 2024 regular season when the Eagles rolled to a commanding 37-20 win in November.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams: Date and kick-off time
The Eagles will take on the Rams in a highly anticipated NFL Divisional Round game on Sunday, January 19 at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|Sunday, January 19, 2025
|kick-off Time
|3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Divisional Round game on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NBC
- Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth.
Streaming service: Fubo TV, Peacock
Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams team news & key players
Philadelphia Eagles team news
Philadelphia made a statement in their Wild Card victory over Green Bay, forcing four turnovers and holding the Packers out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. The Eagles' rushing attack was in full swing, piling up 169 yards at an impressive 5.0 yards per carry. Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned from a two-week absence due to a concussion, throwing two touchdown passes in a complete team performance.
Hurts leads the Eagles’ offense as a dual-threat quarterback, passing for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions during the regular season, while adding 630 rushing yards and 14 scores on the ground. His key targets are A.J. Brown (67 receptions, 1,079 yards, 7 TDs) and DeVonta Smith (68 receptions, 833 yards, 8 TDs). Running back Saquon Barkley powers Philadelphia’s rushing attack, amassing 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
Eagles injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|L. Clark
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Carter
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Steen
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Foot
|J. Ross
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Jackson
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Goodrich
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|P. Nickerson
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Concussion
|J. Bradberry
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|D. Slay
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Hurts
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Wrist
|J. Jones
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Concussion
|R. Johnson
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Allen
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Tuipulotu
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|B. Covey
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|N. Dean
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|B. VanSumeren
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|B. Graham
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Triceps
|P. Johnson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Jobe
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|C. Uzomah
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Abdomen
|B. Young
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Driscoll
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
Los Angeles Rams team news
The Rams showcased their dominance against Minnesota, jumping out to a 24-3 halftime lead and never looking back. Their defense was relentless, pressuring Sam Darnold throughout the game. Los Angeles registered 12 quarterback hits, nine sacks, and 10 tackles for loss, stifling the Vikings' usually potent offense.
On offense, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford spearheads the Rams’ dynamic passing attack. The 36-year-old threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the regular season. His primary targets include Puka Nacua (79 receptions, 990 yards, 3 TDs) and Cooper Kupp (67 receptions, 710 yards, 6 TDs). The ground game is led by Kyren Williams, who racked up 1,299 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 316 carries.
Rams injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|C. McDermott
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|L. Murchison
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|B. Jackson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Spine
|A. Jackson
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Chest
|E. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Biceps
|K. Leveston
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|D. Kendrick
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|T. Brown
|Kicker
|Questionable
|Hip
|T. Tomlinson
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|B. Brown
|Nose Tackle
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|T. Reeder
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|Z. VanValkenburg
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Forristall
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Hampton
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|L. Bruss
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|B. Corum
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Forearm
|J. Dedich
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Illness
|A. Witherspoon
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Thigh