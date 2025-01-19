Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams NFC Divisional Round game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Eagles versus Rams NFL Divisional Round matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Riding high on confidence, the Eagles enter this matchup as the NFC East champions for the second time in three seasons. Under the guidance of head coach Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia ended the regular season on a tear, winning 12 of their final 13 contests. Their strong form extended into the playoffs, as they dispatched the Green Bay Packers with a decisive 22-10 victory in the Wild Card round.

Meanwhile, the Rams, led by Sean McVay, have also been turning heads. Defying preseason expectations, Los Angeles clinched the NFC West title and carried their late-season momentum into the playoffs. They dominated the Minnesota Vikings in their Wild Card clash, a game relocated due to wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Despite playing in different divisions and facing each other infrequently, the Eagles have had the upper hand in this rivalry. Over the past 17 seasons, Philadelphia has bested Los Angeles in seven of their eight meetings. The most recent encounter came during the 2024 regular season when the Eagles rolled to a commanding 37-20 win in November.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams NFC Divisional Round game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams: Date and kick-off time

The Eagles will take on the Rams in a highly anticipated NFL Divisional Round game on Sunday, January 19 at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, January 19, 2025 kick-off Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Divisional Round game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth.

Streaming service: Fubo TV, Peacock

Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams team news & key players

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Philadelphia made a statement in their Wild Card victory over Green Bay, forcing four turnovers and holding the Packers out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. The Eagles' rushing attack was in full swing, piling up 169 yards at an impressive 5.0 yards per carry. Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned from a two-week absence due to a concussion, throwing two touchdown passes in a complete team performance.

Hurts leads the Eagles’ offense as a dual-threat quarterback, passing for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions during the regular season, while adding 630 rushing yards and 14 scores on the ground. His key targets are A.J. Brown (67 receptions, 1,079 yards, 7 TDs) and DeVonta Smith (68 receptions, 833 yards, 8 TDs). Running back Saquon Barkley powers Philadelphia’s rushing attack, amassing 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

Eagles injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Carter Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Steen Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot J. Ross Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring P. Nickerson Defensive Back Questionable Concussion J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Hurts Quarterback Questionable Wrist J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed M. Tuipulotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Neck N. Dean Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee B. VanSumeren Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee B. Graham Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps P. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Jobe Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee C. Uzomah Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Driscoll Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams showcased their dominance against Minnesota, jumping out to a 24-3 halftime lead and never looking back. Their defense was relentless, pressuring Sam Darnold throughout the game. Los Angeles registered 12 quarterback hits, nine sacks, and 10 tackles for loss, stifling the Vikings' usually potent offense.

On offense, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford spearheads the Rams’ dynamic passing attack. The 36-year-old threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the regular season. His primary targets include Puka Nacua (79 receptions, 990 yards, 3 TDs) and Cooper Kupp (67 receptions, 710 yards, 6 TDs). The ground game is led by Kyren Williams, who racked up 1,299 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 316 carries.

Rams injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Questionable Chest E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Brown Nose Tackle Questionable Shoulder T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Forristall Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Hampton Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral L. Bruss Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Corum Running Back Injured Reserve Forearm J. Dedich Offensive Lineman Questionable Illness A. Witherspoon Cornerback Questionable Thigh

