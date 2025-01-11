Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers NFL Wild Card Round game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Eagles versus Packers NFL Wild Card Round matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday during the 2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend.

The Eagles, who clinched the NFC East with an impressive 14-3 record, enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, the Packers secured the final NFC Wild Card spot with an 11-6 finish, earning them the seventh seed.

This clash marks the fourth postseason meeting between these two storied franchises and serves as a rematch of their Week 1 showdown in Brazil, where Philadelphia edged out a 34-29 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers NFL Wild Card Round game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers: Date and kick-off time

The Eagles will take on the Packers in a highly anticipated NFL Wild Card Round game on Sunday, January 12 at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, January 12, 2025 kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers NFL Wild Card Round game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers team news & key players

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Eagles, on the other hand, come into the playoffs looking every bit the contender, though this matchup is no walk in the park. Philadelphia rested most of its key players in the regular season finale but still managed a win against the New York Giants thanks to a standout performance from backup quarterback Tanner McKee. Two weeks ago, the Eagles dismantled the Dallas Cowboys in a commanding 41-7 victory, despite also resting Jalen Hurts in that game. Hurts has been in concussion protocol since Week 16 following an injury against the Washington Commanders, but all signs point to him being ready to take the field this weekend.

The Eagles missed out on securing home-field advantage and a first-round bye after falling to the Washington Commanders in Week 16. However, they still cruised to an NFC East title, thanks to their formidable defense and a ground game that left opponents in the dust. Saquon Barkley, in his debut season with the Eagles, claimed the rushing crown with an impressive 2,005 yards. With Barkley sitting out Week 18 to preserve his energy, he’ll head into the playoffs with fresh legs, ready to lead Philadelphia's offensive charge.

Philadelphia's offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 27.2 points per game, good for seventh in the league. Their defense, which allows just 17.8 points per game, is ranked second overall. Hurts has been a dual-threat force this season, throwing for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five interceptions while adding 630 rushing yards and 14 scores on the ground. However, the Eagles are not without injury concerns. Star wideout A.J. Brown is questionable with a knee issue, and linebacker Nakobe Dean is dealing with an abdominal injury, leaving his status uncertain.

Eagles injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Carter Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Steen Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot J. Ross Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg W. Shipley Running Back Questionable Ankle J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Keegan Offensive Guard Questionable Illness A. Brown Wide Receiver Questionable Knee B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Neck D. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Back B. VanSumeren Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee B. Graham Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps P. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee K. Pickett Quarterback Questionable Ribs J. Jobe Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee C. Uzomah Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Driscoll Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle

Green Bay Packers team news

For the Packers, improving on last week's performance is crucial if they hope to keep their postseason alive. Their narrow 24-22 loss to the Chicago Bears, sealed by a last-second field goal, highlighted some glaring issues. Jordan Love played sparingly due to an elbow injury, while Malik Willis stepped in and completed 10 of 13 passes for 136 yards. Although Love is officially listed as questionable, his post-game comments suggest he's likely to suit up. Adding to their woes, wide receiver Christian Watson suffered what appears to be a serious ACL injury, further hampering Green Bay’s offense.

Defensively, the Packers face uncertainty as linebacker Quay Walker deals with an ankle issue, leaving him questionable for the game. On the season, Green Bay's offense has been productive, averaging 27.1 points per game, ranking eighth in the league. Their defense, conceding 19.9 points per game, is ranked sixth. Love has had a solid year, amassing 3,389 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Josh Jacobs has been a standout in the ground game, rushing for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. A strong start will be critical for the Packers in this must-win contest.

Packers injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Cooper Linebacker Questionable Illness M. Lloyd Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf D. Whelan Punter Questionable Forearm J. Morgan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Knee T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck A. Dillard Tackle Questionable Concussion J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Davis Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed E. Stokes Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL B. Cox Defensive Lineman Questionable Foot G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Head J. Alexander Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee C. Watson Wide Receiver Out Knee - ACL Q. Walker Linebacker Questionable Ankle E. Williams Safety Questionable Quadriceps J. Bullard Safety Questionable Ankle E. Merriweather Running Back Out Undisclosed Z. Anderson Safety Questionable Concussion

