Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders NFC Championship Game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Eagles versus Commanders NFC Championship Game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The NFC Championship Game will kick off Sunday's action, showcasing one of the most remarkable comeback stories of the 2024-25 season: the Washington Commanders.

Following a dismal 4-13 record in 2023, the Commanders have flipped the script in dramatic fashion this year. Jayden Daniels, who has delivered arguably the most impressive rookie campaign ever by an NFL quarterback, is now just one win away from becoming the first rookie to start in the Super Bowl. To achieve that, he and Washington must pull off a third consecutive upset as they go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have their sights set on redemption after falling short in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. They fought through tough conditions last week, securing a gritty victory over the Rams in a snowy NFC Divisional Round. A win this weekend would send Philadelphia back to the big stage and give them a chance to claim their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders NFC Championship Game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

The Eagles will take on the Commanders in a highly anticipated NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, January 26, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders NFC Championship Game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders team news & key players

Philadelphia Eagles team news

In their divisional win over the Rams, Saquon Barkley was unstoppable, rushing for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia's quarterback, has been efficient but conservative in the playoffs, throwing for 131 yards against the Packers and 128 yards versus the Rams with a combined 2-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Over the regular season, Hurts totaled 2,903 passing yards and an 18-5 TD-INT ratio. A force in the red zone, Hurts was also the Eagles’ second-leading rusher, racking up 630 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns, primarily in short-yardage scenarios.

The Eagles' star running back, Barkley, has been sensational all season, amassing 2,005 rushing yards in the regular season. In the playoffs, he's continued to dominate, with 119 rushing yards against Green Bay and 205 versus Los Angeles.

Through the air, A.J. Brown led Philadelphia's receiving corps in the regular season with 1,079 yards, while DeVonta Smith contributed 833 yards. However, the postseason has seen a quieter output from the wide receivers. Tight end Dallas Goedert has been the primary target, leading the team with 103 receiving yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

Eagles injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Abdomen L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Carter Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Steen Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot J. Ross Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring P. Nickerson Defensive Back Questionable Concussion J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Hurts Quarterback Questionable Wrist J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed M. Tuipulotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Neck N. Dean Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee B. VanSumeren Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Jurgens Offensive Lineman Questionable Back B. Graham Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps P. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Jobe Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee C. Uzomah Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Driscoll Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle J. Evans Safety Questionable Knee

Washington Commanders team news

The Commanders entered the playoffs as the NFC’s sixth seed, finishing the regular season second in the NFC East, right behind the Eagles. Jayden Daniels has been nothing short of spectacular in the postseason, throwing for 299 yards and two touchdowns without a single turnover in Washington’s win over Detroit in the Divisional Round. In the Wild Card round, he tallied 268 passing yards, two scores, and again avoided any interceptions against Tampa Bay. Impressively, Daniels has only been sacked once in the playoffs and has added 87 rushing yards to his postseason stats.

During the regular season, Daniels racked up 3,568 passing yards, boasting a 25-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio. An elite dual-threat, he also led the Commanders in rushing with 891 yards. Brian Robinson Jr. has been Washington’s top option in the ground game during the playoffs, tallying 93 rushing yards so far, after finishing the regular season with 799 yards and eight touchdowns. Austin Ekeler provides additional versatility out of the backfield, often shining in third-and-long situations.

In the air attack, Terry McLaurin remains the Commanders’ go-to receiver. He recorded 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season and has kept up the momentum in the postseason with 11 catches for 176 yards and two scores. Dyami Brown has stepped up his game in the playoffs as well, hauling in 11 receptions for 187 yards after posting just 308 yards during the regular season. Meanwhile, tight end Zach Ertz has been a reliable safety valve for Daniels in key moments.

Commanders injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Magee Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg D. Bada Defensive Tackle Questionable Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Payne Defensive Tackle Questionable Knee - ACL N. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Torso T. Owens Safety Injured Reserve Ankle J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg S. Cosmi Guard Out Knee - ACL J. Driskel Quarterback Questionable Illness J. Jean-Baptiste Defensive End Questionable Shoulder A. Seibert Kicker Injured Reserve Groin K. Allen Running Back Out Ankle H. Ndubuisi Defensive Tackle Out Undisclosed C. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Knee - ACL T. Larsen Center Questionable Knee J. Williams Running Back Questionable Concussion

More NFL news and coverage