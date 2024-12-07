Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 14 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Dolphins versus Jets 2024 NFL Week 14 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The AFC East crown is already secured, but the Miami Dolphins (5-7) are clinging to faint playoff aspirations. On the other hand, the New York Jets (3-9) are out of the postseason picture but could relish spoiling a divisional rival’s hopes in this upcoming road clash.

For a while, there was optimism that the Jets could turn their season around despite mounting losses. However, after suffering their third straight defeat, that hope has evaporated. Speculation about Aaron Rodgers' future in New York has grown louder, but for now, he remains the team’s starting quarterback.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are still battling the narrative that they can't perform in cold-weather games. Their sluggish showing in a Thanksgiving night loss at Lambeau Field slowed the momentum they'd built over the past month. However, Miami has shown improved form recently, so their playoff hopes aren't entirely extinguished.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets NFL game, plus plenty more.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Date and kick-off time

The Dolphins will take on the Jets in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date Sunday, December 8 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. You can start a Fubo subscription for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 819 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 824 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets team news & key players

Miami Dolphins team news

The Dolphins, fresh off a win over the Patriots and a loss to the Packers, will face the Texans next. They've split their last six games at home. Tua Tagovailoa has been highly efficient, completing 74.5% of his passes for 2,125 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Tyreek Hill and Jonnu Smith have collectively produced 1,302 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, while Jaylen Waddle has made 45 receptions.

On the ground, Miami averages 110.3 rushing yards per game, with De'Von Achane leading the charge at 576 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, the Dolphins are allowing 22.2 points and 311.4 yards per game. Jordyn Brooks leads the team with 104 tackles, while Calais Campbell has four sacks and Jalen Ramsey has two interceptions.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury I. Wynn Offensive Lineman Questionable Quadriceps C. Goode Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee B. Chubb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Smith Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Phillips Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL R. Mostert Running Back Questionable Hip T. Armstead Tackle Questionable Knee G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder K. Fuller Cornerback Questionable Concussion N. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Elbow B. Berrios Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Lamm Tackle Questionable Elbow A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee K. Kohou Cornerback Questionable Back T. Hill Wide Receiver Questionable Wrist T. Conner Tight End Injured Reserve Knee J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Back A. Walker Linebacker Questionable Hamstring T. Bowser Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee E. Apple Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring

New York Jets team news

Aaron Rodgers has racked up 2,627 passing yards this season, with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, his 6.3 yards per attempt marks the lowest average of his career as a starter. In last week’s defeat to Seattle, he completed 21 of 39 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, though he also threw a costly interception that was returned 92 yards for a score. He failed to engineer a late comeback, a feat that has often defined his illustrious career.

For the Jets, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard have combined for 1,175 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, while Breece Hall has contributed with 46 receptions. On the ground, the Jets are averaging just 87.3 rushing yards per game, with Breece Hall leading the pack at 692 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, New York allows 22.3 points and 301.2 yards per contest. Jamien Sherwood has amassed 107 tackles, Will McDonald IV boasts 10 sacks, and Brandin Echols has registered two interceptions.

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury L. Fotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee W. Schweitzer Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hand M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle C. Mosley Linebacker Questionable Neck J. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee S. Gardner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Vera-Tucker Guard Questionable Ankle A. Lazard Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Chest G. Zuerlein Kicker Injured Reserve Knee Q. Stiggers Cornerback Questionable Illness J. Simpson Offensive Lineman Questionable Illness A. Seibert Kicker Injured Reserve Groin T. Smith Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Neck S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring B. Hall Running Back Questionable Knee O. Fashanu Offensive Lineman Questionable Toe

More NFL news and coverage