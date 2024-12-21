Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Dolphins versus 49ers 2024 NFL Week 16 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 6-8 San Francisco 49ers are set to travel to Miami for a showdown against the 6-8 Dolphins. Both teams, perennial playoff contenders in recent years, now find themselves on the brink of postseason elimination.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers: Date and kick-off time

The Dolphins will take on the 49ers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date Sunday, December 22 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 819 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 827 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers team news & key players

Miami Dolphins team news

Injuries have taken their toll on the Dolphins, though they’ve recently welcomed back some key players. Stars such as De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle have been on the injury report but are expected to suit up for this game. With their full offensive arsenal available, Miami’s prospects brighten considerably.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,652 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions this season, but his struggles against Houston, where he managed just 196 yards and turned the ball over four times, have raised concerns.

On the other side of the ball, Miami’s defense has been a cornerstone of their resilience this season. They boast one of the league’s best run defenses and a pass rush capable of wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks. If they can keep Brock Purdy under pressure, the Dolphins could turn this into a long afternoon for San Francisco.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Goode Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee B. Chubb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Smith Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Phillips Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Armstead Tackle Questionable Knee G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Head D. Elliott Safety Out Hamstring B. Berrios Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Lamm Tackle Questionable Back A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee J. Waddle Wide Receiver Doubtful Knee T. Hill Wide Receiver Questionable Wrist T. Conner Tight End Injured Reserve Knee J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Eskridge Wide Receiver Doubtful Knee T. Bowser Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee E. Apple Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring M. Maye Safety Questionable Ankle

San Francisco 49ers team news

Injuries have plagued the 49ers throughout the season, and their extensive weekly injury report highlights the uphill battle they’ve faced. The running back corps is severely depleted, with all three top options, including star Christian McCaffrey, sidelined. On defense, the absence of key players such as Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw looms large. With so many crucial contributors out, the team may find the odds too steep to overcome.

Despite the injury woes, the 49ers’ offense remains potent in certain areas, ranking in the top 10 in total yards per game, rushing yards per game, and yards per carry. However, their passing game has taken a step back this year. Deebo Samuel has had a down season, currently third in receiving yards on the team, while George Kittle has become the centerpiece of the aerial attack. The spotlight will be on young quarterback Brock Purdy, who has thrown for 15 touchdowns but also 9 interceptions. Protecting the ball will be key if the 49ers hope to stay in the playoff hunt.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Moore Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Knee P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Questionable Achilles A. Thomas Cornerback Questionable Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Williams Tackle Out Ankle C. McCaffrey Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - PCL A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed I. Guerendo Running Back Out Hamstring B. Bartch Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle J. Mason Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Luter Cornerback Injured Reserve Pelvis N. Bosa Defensive Lineman Questionable Hip T. Bethune Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Hargrave Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps C. Robinson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Givens Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral B. Aiyuk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL G. Odum Safety Injured Reserve Knee M. Wishnowsky Punter Injured Reserve Back M. Pline Tight End Out Undisclosed R. Beal Defensive Lineman Questionable Ankle

