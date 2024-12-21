Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The 6-8 San Francisco 49ers are set to travel to Miami for a showdown against the 6-8 Dolphins. Both teams, perennial playoff contenders in recent years, now find themselves on the brink of postseason elimination.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game, plus plenty more.
Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers: Date and kick-off time
The Dolphins will take on the 49ers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
|Date
|Sunday, December 22
|Kick-off Time
|4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT
|Venue
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Location
|Miami Gardens, Florida
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
- Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 819 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 827 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers team news & key players
Miami Dolphins team news
Injuries have taken their toll on the Dolphins, though they’ve recently welcomed back some key players. Stars such as De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle have been on the injury report but are expected to suit up for this game. With their full offensive arsenal available, Miami’s prospects brighten considerably.
Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,652 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions this season, but his struggles against Houston, where he managed just 196 yards and turned the ball over four times, have raised concerns.
On the other side of the ball, Miami’s defense has been a cornerstone of their resilience this season. They boast one of the league’s best run defenses and a pass rush capable of wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks. If they can keep Brock Purdy under pressure, the Dolphins could turn this into a long afternoon for San Francisco.
Dolphins injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|C. Goode
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|B. Chubb
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|K. Smith
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|C. Brown
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|A. Schwartz
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|C. Smith
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|S. Harlow
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Washington
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|G. Murphy
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Phillips
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|T. Armstead
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Knee
|G. DuBose
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Head
|D. Elliott
|Safety
|Out
|Hamstring
|B. Berrios
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|K. Lamm
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Back
|A. Jackson
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Waddle
|Wide Receiver
|Doubtful
|Knee
|T. Hill
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Wrist
|T. Conner
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Fortson
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|D. Eskridge
|Wide Receiver
|Doubtful
|Knee
|T. Bowser
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|E. Apple
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|M. Maye
|Safety
|Questionable
|Ankle
San Francisco 49ers team news
Injuries have plagued the 49ers throughout the season, and their extensive weekly injury report highlights the uphill battle they’ve faced. The running back corps is severely depleted, with all three top options, including star Christian McCaffrey, sidelined. On defense, the absence of key players such as Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw looms large. With so many crucial contributors out, the team may find the odds too steep to overcome.
Despite the injury woes, the 49ers’ offense remains potent in certain areas, ranking in the top 10 in total yards per game, rushing yards per game, and yards per carry. However, their passing game has taken a step back this year. Deebo Samuel has had a down season, currently third in receiving yards on the team, while George Kittle has become the centerpiece of the aerial attack. The spotlight will be on young quarterback Brock Purdy, who has thrown for 15 touchdowns but also 9 interceptions. Protecting the ball will be key if the 49ers hope to stay in the playoff hunt.
49ers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|J. Moore
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|F. Darby
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Verrett
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|D. Jackson
|Defensive Lineman
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|P. Elflein
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Calf
|D. Greenlaw
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Achilles
|A. Thomas
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Forearm
|J. Feliciano
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|E. Mitchell
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|T. Williams
|Tackle
|Out
|Ankle
|C. McCaffrey
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - PCL
|A. Bryant
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|I. Guerendo
|Running Back
|Out
|Hamstring
|B. Bartch
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Mason
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|W. Snead
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Hawkins
|Safety
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Luciano
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Luter
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Pelvis
|N. Bosa
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Hip
|T. Bethune
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL
|J. Hargrave
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Triceps
|C. Robinson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|K. Givens
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|B. Aiyuk
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|G. Odum
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|M. Wishnowsky
|Punter
|Injured Reserve
|Back
|M. Pline
|Tight End
|Out
|Undisclosed
|R. Beal
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Ankle