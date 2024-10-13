Everything you need to know about the NLCS-Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to take on the New York Mets to open a high-voltage NLCS-Game 1 on October 13, 2024, at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 pm PT.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets beat their division rivals in the NLDS to make it to the NLCS. The Dodgers overcame a 2-1 series deficit to defeat the Padres in a crucial Game 5, while the Mets won their series in four encounters, with Francisco Lindor dealing the last blow to the Phillies.

This is the fourth playoff encounter between the two teams; Los Angeles succeeded in the 1988 NLCS, while New York won in the NLDS in 2015 and 2006. The first game of the best-of-seven series starts on Sunday in L.A. The winner goes to the World Series to battle either the New York Yankees or the winner of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers.

The Dodgers score 5.20 runs per game, which is second in MLB. The Mets score 4.74 runs per game, which is seventh. The difference between Los Angeles and New York in batting average is .258 for Los Angeles (4th) and .246 for New York (12th). Furthermore, the Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .335 (2nd), whereas the Mets are slightly behind at .319 (8th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets NLCS-Game 1, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the New York Mets in a thrilling NLCS-Game 1 on October 13, 2024, at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.

Date October 13, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani dominates the Dodgers in home runs (54) and RBIs (130) with a .310 batting average. Ohtani is one of the league's best hitters, ranking second in both categories.

Freddie Freeman has hit .282 with 35 doubles, 2 triples, and twenty-two home runs, with 78 walks. Freeman enters the action on a two-game batting streak, batting .278 with a double in his last five games. He ranks 58th in home runs as well as 28th in RBIs in MLB.

Mookie Betts has 24 doubles, 5 triples, and 19 home runs, with 61 walks while batting .289.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Alex Vesia RP Undisclosed Day-to-Day Miguel Rojas SS Abductor injury Day-to-Day

New York Mets team news

Francisco Lindor has 91 RBIs and a .273 batting average. He is ranked 25th in RBIs and 14th in home runs in MLB. Lindor is on a three-game hitting streak, batting .333 with 3 doubles, one home run, 3 walks, and 5 RBIs in his last five games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 34 home runs, 12th in MLB, and 29th in RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has recorded 25 doubles, 3 triples, and twenty-three home runs, including 77 walks with a .224 average.

New York Mets injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jeff McNeil INF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL Dedniel Núñez RHP Forearm injury Out, 15-Day IL

Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets projected starting pitchers

Date Los Angeles Dodgers New York Mets October 13, 2024 TBD TBD

Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets head-to-head record

The Dodgers have ruled their last five meetings head-to-head, taking four of the five games. In a few games, like a 10-3 win on May 30th and an April 22, 10-4 win, the Dodgers' offense went off. They also shut out the other team 3-0 on May 29, showing how strong they are both offensively and defensively. The Mets' only win was on April 21, when they beat the Dodgers 6-4, but they have had trouble stopping the Dodgers' bats during recent games. Based on these outcomes, the Dodgers have the power and a clear edge going into this game. The Mets will have to find ways to stop Los Angeles' strong offense and defense.

Date Results May 30, 2024 Dodgers 10-3 Mets May 29, 2024 Dodgers 3-0 Mets May 29, 2024 Dodgers 5-2 Mets Apr 22, 2024 Dodgers 10-4 Mets Apr 21, 2024 Mets 6-4 Dodgers

