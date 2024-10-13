The Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to take on the New York Mets to open a high-voltage NLCS-Game 1 on October 13, 2024, at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 pm PT.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets beat their division rivals in the NLDS to make it to the NLCS. The Dodgers overcame a 2-1 series deficit to defeat the Padres in a crucial Game 5, while the Mets won their series in four encounters, with Francisco Lindor dealing the last blow to the Phillies.
This is the fourth playoff encounter between the two teams; Los Angeles succeeded in the 1988 NLCS, while New York won in the NLDS in 2015 and 2006. The first game of the best-of-seven series starts on Sunday in L.A. The winner goes to the World Series to battle either the New York Yankees or the winner of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers.
The Dodgers score 5.20 runs per game, which is second in MLB. The Mets score 4.74 runs per game, which is seventh. The difference between Los Angeles and New York in batting average is .258 for Los Angeles (4th) and .246 for New York (12th). Furthermore, the Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .335 (2nd), whereas the Mets are slightly behind at .319 (8th).
Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the New York Mets in a thrilling NLCS-Game 1 on October 13, 2024, at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|October 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 pm PT
|Venue
|Dodger Stadium
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets team news
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Shohei Ohtani dominates the Dodgers in home runs (54) and RBIs (130) with a .310 batting average. Ohtani is one of the league's best hitters, ranking second in both categories.
Freddie Freeman has hit .282 with 35 doubles, 2 triples, and twenty-two home runs, with 78 walks. Freeman enters the action on a two-game batting streak, batting .278 with a double in his last five games. He ranks 58th in home runs as well as 28th in RBIs in MLB.
Mookie Betts has 24 doubles, 5 triples, and 19 home runs, with 61 walks while batting .289.
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Alex Vesia
|RP
|Undisclosed
|Day-to-Day
|Miguel Rojas
|SS
|Abductor injury
|Day-to-Day
New York Mets team news
Francisco Lindor has 91 RBIs and a .273 batting average. He is ranked 25th in RBIs and 14th in home runs in MLB. Lindor is on a three-game hitting streak, batting .333 with 3 doubles, one home run, 3 walks, and 5 RBIs in his last five games.
Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 34 home runs, 12th in MLB, and 29th in RBIs.
Brandon Nimmo has recorded 25 doubles, 3 triples, and twenty-three home runs, including 77 walks with a .224 average.
New York Mets injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jeff McNeil
|INF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Dedniel Núñez
|RHP
|Forearm injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|New York Mets
|October 13, 2024
|TBD
|TBD
Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets head-to-head record
The Dodgers have ruled their last five meetings head-to-head, taking four of the five games. In a few games, like a 10-3 win on May 30th and an April 22, 10-4 win, the Dodgers' offense went off. They also shut out the other team 3-0 on May 29, showing how strong they are both offensively and defensively. The Mets' only win was on April 21, when they beat the Dodgers 6-4, but they have had trouble stopping the Dodgers' bats during recent games. Based on these outcomes, the Dodgers have the power and a clear edge going into this game. The Mets will have to find ways to stop Los Angeles' strong offense and defense.
|Date
|Results
|May 30, 2024
|Dodgers 10-3 Mets
|May 29, 2024
|Dodgers 3-0 Mets
|May 29, 2024
|Dodgers 5-2 Mets
|Apr 22, 2024
|Dodgers 10-4 Mets
|Apr 21, 2024
|Mets 6-4 Dodgers