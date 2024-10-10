How to watch today's New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (0-0-0) are eager to begin their season on a winning note as they take on the New Jersey Devils (2-0-0) on Thursday evening.

The Maple Leafs wrapped up the 2023-24 season with a solid 102 points, yet they faced disappointment once again, failing to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the third time in four years, losing to Boston in a thrilling seven-game series.

Meanwhile, the Devils have kicked off their season on a high note, securing victories in their first two games. They will look to maintain their momentum and strive for a third consecutive win as they face off against the Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, NJ.

Date Thursday, October 10, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, NJ

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: TSN4, MSG

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

New Jersey Devils team news & key players

Ondrej Palat (Personal) is listed as questionable for this matchup.

The New Jersey Devils are currently averaging 3.50 goals per game after two contests, successfully converting 16.7 percent of their power play opportunities, which ranks third in the league.

In their most recent game, Seamus Casey, Paul Cotter, and Timo Meier each found the back of the net, while Jack Hughes contributed with two assists. Defensively, New Jersey has been solid, allowing only one goal per game thus far. They managed to restrict their opponents to just one goal in their last outing and will need to maintain this defensive effort to secure a victory.

Jake Allen was impressive in goal, stopping 17 of the 18 shots directed his way. He holds a record of 1-0 this season with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage. Against the Maple Leafs, Allen has a career record of 10-8-1 over 22 games, posting a 2.91 GAA and a .911 save percentage.

Toronto Maple Leafs team news & key players

Nicholas Robertson (Upper Body) is listed as questionable for this matchup, while Joseph Woll (Lower Body) has been officially ruled out. The Maple Leafs opted for a roster overhaul during the offseason, letting go of T.J. Brodie, Ilya Samsonov, John Klingberg, and Tyler Bertuzzi, and bringing in Chris Tanev, Anthony Stolarz, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Max Pacioretty.

On paper, Toronto appears stronger than in the previous season, and they are optimistic that the new additions will propel them toward a deep playoff run this year. Last season, the Maple Leafs averaged 3.63 goals per game, ranking them second in the league. Their special teams also performed well, converting 24 percent of their power play opportunities, placing them seventh overall.

Auston Matthews was the standout player for Toronto, accumulating 107 points from 69 goals and 38 assists. William Nylander followed closely with 98 points from 40 goals and 58 assists, while Mitch Marner contributed 85 points, including 26 goals and 59 assists.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs struggled, allowing 3.18 goals per game, which ranked 21st in the league. Joseph Woll posted a record of 12-11-1 in 25 games, with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. In contrast, Anthony Stolarz had a strong showing, going 16-7-2 in 27 games with a 2.03 GAA and a .925 save percentage. Stolarz has faced New Jersey six times, compiling a record of 1-1-1 with a 2.38 GAA and a .926 save percentage.

New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 04/12/24 Maple Leafs 5-6 Devils NHL 04/10/24 Devils 2-5 Maple Leafs NHL 03/27/24 Maple Leafs 3-6 Devils NHL 03/08/23 Devils 3-4 Maple Leafs NHL 11/24/22 Devils 1-2 Maple Leafs NHL

