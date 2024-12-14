How to watch Dayton vs Marquette NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dayton vs Marquette NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Dayton Flyers will battle with the Marquette Golden Eagles to open a highly anticipated NCAAM action on December 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Dayton scores 80.70 points each game on average, while Marquette scores 83.40 points each game on average.

However, Dayton makes up for it by hitting incredibly well; they have a 50.00% rate for field goals compared to 47.50% for Marquette.

Additionally, Dayton has more rebounds than Marquette, with an average of 32.70 per game compared to 31.00 per game for Marquette.

Dayton Flyers vs Marquette Golden Eagles: Date and tip-off time

The Dayton Flyers will meet the Marquette Golden Eagles in a high-voltage NCAAM battle on December 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at UD Arena, in Dayton, Ohio.

Date December 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue UD Arena Location Dayton, Ohio

How to watch Dayton Flyers vs Marquette Golden Eagles on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dayton Flyers and the Marquette Golden Eagles live on:

TV channel: CBSSN

CBSSN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Dayton Flyers vs Marquette Golden Eagles play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Dayton Flyers team news

Enoch Cheeks scores 16 points a game and grabs 7.6 boards. He shoots well, making 56.5% of his shots from the field along with 85.0% of his free throws.

Malachi Smith makes steady runs; in 24.9 minutes, he averages 5.5 assists and only 1.8 turnovers.

Zed Key is a strong defender who stops 1.3 shots per game.

Marquette Golden Eagles team news

Kam Jones scores the most points (20.3 per game), making an amazing 58.2% of his shots from the field along with 71.4% of his free throws.

David Joplin helps the team get rebounds; he grabs 5.6 per game, which includes 4.6 on defense.

Stevie Mitchell makes the defense stronger by stealing the ball 2.5 times per game on average.

Dayton Flyers and Marquette Golden Eagles head-to-head record

When these two teams faced each other before, on the 30th of November 2008, Dayton easily beat Marquette 89–75, so the Flyers will want to repeat that success. With their current skills in making strong shots and getting boards, Dayton could take back control of the game and win the boards. But Marquette's high-scoring offense, led by Kam Jones, and Stevie Mitchell's strong defense could make this a closer game. They want to get back for losing earlier and use their star power to their advantage.

Date Results Nov 30, 2008 Dayton 89-75 Marquette

