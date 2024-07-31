How to watch today's FC Dallas vs Juarez Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between FC Dallas and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Dallas and Juarez are set to face off at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday for a spot in the 2024 Leagues Cup knockout stage.

Los Bravos will be playing their opening game at the tournament, while Toros would be involved in their final group game after losing 2-1 to St. Louis City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Dallas vs Juarez kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Toyota Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between FC Dallas and Juarez will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Wednesday, July 31, in the United States (US).

How to watch FC Dallas vs Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between FC Dallas and Juarez will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

Dallas are expected to remain without the services of Asier Illarremendi, Liam Fraser, Patrickson Delgado, Jesus Ferreira, Paxton Pomykal and Geovane Jesus on account of their respective issues.

Bernard Kamungo should feature upfront, with Ema Twumasi and Sam Junqua running down the flanks.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Twumasi, Ntsabeleng, Sainte, Junqua; Arriola, Farrington; Kamungo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maurer, Carrera, Paes Defenders: Gonzalez, Farfan, Parker, Tafari, Twumasi, Korca, Ibeagha, Junqua, Norris Midfielders: Arriola, Lletget, Sainte, Show, Urzua, Pondeca, Kamungo, Sali Forwards: Musa, Sealy, Ntsabeleng, Velasco, Farrington, Endeley, Ansah, Henry-Scott, Scott

Juarez team news

Diego Valoyes and Manuel Castro are sidelined through injuries, while Bryan Romer and Jesus Venegas are major doubts for the tie.

Aitor Garcia will be involved going forward, with Angel Zaldivar leading the line.

Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Edson, Mosquera, Calvo, Orquin; Gonzalez, D. Garcia; Torres, Hurtado, A. Garcia; Zaldivar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Diaz Defenders: Ortiz, Mosquera, Abella, Calvo, Ortega, J. Garcia, Campillo, Franco, Romer, Orquin Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Perez Bouquet, Villalpando, Edson, Hurtado, Torres, Saucedo, Gonzalez, Venegas, A. Garcia Forwards: Santos, Lopez, Zaldivar, Escoto

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time FC Dallas and Juarez face each other across all competitions.

Useful links