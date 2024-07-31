How to watch today's FC Dallas vs Juarez Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FC Dallas and Juarez are set to face off at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday for a spot in the 2024 Leagues Cup knockout stage.
Los Bravos will be playing their opening game at the tournament, while Toros would be involved in their final group game after losing 2-1 to St. Louis City.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
FC Dallas vs Juarez kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm PT / 9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Toyota Stadium
The Leagues Cup match between FC Dallas and Juarez will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, United States.
It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Wednesday, July 31, in the United States (US).
How to watch FC Dallas vs Juarez online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between FC Dallas and Juarez will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
FC Dallas team news
Dallas are expected to remain without the services of Asier Illarremendi, Liam Fraser, Patrickson Delgado, Jesus Ferreira, Paxton Pomykal and Geovane Jesus on account of their respective issues.
Bernard Kamungo should feature upfront, with Ema Twumasi and Sam Junqua running down the flanks.
FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Twumasi, Ntsabeleng, Sainte, Junqua; Arriola, Farrington; Kamungo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maurer, Carrera, Paes
|Defenders:
|Gonzalez, Farfan, Parker, Tafari, Twumasi, Korca, Ibeagha, Junqua, Norris
|Midfielders:
|Arriola, Lletget, Sainte, Show, Urzua, Pondeca, Kamungo, Sali
|Forwards:
|Musa, Sealy, Ntsabeleng, Velasco, Farrington, Endeley, Ansah, Henry-Scott, Scott
Juarez team news
Diego Valoyes and Manuel Castro are sidelined through injuries, while Bryan Romer and Jesus Venegas are major doubts for the tie.
Aitor Garcia will be involved going forward, with Angel Zaldivar leading the line.
Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Edson, Mosquera, Calvo, Orquin; Gonzalez, D. Garcia; Torres, Hurtado, A. Garcia; Zaldivar
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jurado, Diaz
|Defenders:
|Ortiz, Mosquera, Abella, Calvo, Ortega, J. Garcia, Campillo, Franco, Romer, Orquin
|Midfielders:
|D. Garcia, Salas, Perez Bouquet, Villalpando, Edson, Hurtado, Torres, Saucedo, Gonzalez, Venegas, A. Garcia
|Forwards:
|Santos, Lopez, Zaldivar, Escoto
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time FC Dallas and Juarez face each other across all competitions.