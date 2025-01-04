Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cowboys versus Commanders NFL Week 18 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A thrilling overtime victory in Week 17 secured a postseason spot for the Washington Commanders, but there's still plenty at stake as they face the Dallas Cowboys in their regular-season finale.

A win in Week 18 would cement Washington in the NFC's No. 6 seed, potentially setting up a more favorable Wild Card clash against the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams. That would be a preferable scenario compared to a likely showdown with the No. 2-seeded Philadelphia Eagles—a team the Commanders managed to defeat in Week 16.

For the Cowboys, this game serves as little more than a finale to a frustrating season. Eliminated from playoff contention, Dallas is without key players Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, both of whom are on injured reserve. In Week 17, the Cowboys delivered a dismal showing against Philadelphia, suffering a blowout loss to the Eagles' backup quarterbacks, Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

The Cowboys will take on the Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 808 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 831 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders team news & key players

Dallas Cowboys team news

One of the lingering questions for Dallas is whether significant changes are on the horizon after this disappointing season. For now, though, they must complete their schedule. Against the Eagles, the Cowboys were overwhelmed early, and the situation deteriorated as the game progressed. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has shown flashes of promise but remains better suited to a supporting role. He finished 15-of-28 for 147 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the loss.

Rico Dowdle provided one of his best performances, tallying 104 yards on 23 carries, while Brandin Cooks stepped up in CeeDee Lamb's absence, hauling in four catches for 52 yards. Defensive struggles were glaring, as they allowed two reserve quarterbacks to shine.

This season, Dallas’ offense averages 20.7 points per game, while their defense has surrendered a staggering 27.8 points per contest. The offense ranks 21st in the league, with the defense languishing at 31st. If the Cowboys hope to salvage any pride in their final game, their defense must show significant improvement. Otherwise, it could be a long night.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edoga Guard Questionable Toe C. Lamb Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder - AC Joint D. Prescott Quarterback Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg D. Overshown Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed K. Hall Cornerback Questionable Hamstring D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Diggs Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. Stephens Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Bell Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Carson Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Lawrence Defensive End Injured Reserve Foot N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot Z. Martin Guard Injured Reserve Ankle J. Butler Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Bass Guard Questionable Thigh D. Wilson Safety Questionable Knee P. Fant Tight End Questionable Calf A. Oruwariye Cornerback Injured Reserve Foot

Washington Commanders team news

As for the Commanders, their postseason ticket is punched, but they’re chasing their 12th victory of the season. It took an overtime effort to edge out the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, but they emerged victorious, 30-24. The team needed a 10-point fourth-quarter rally to force overtime, where a Zach Ertz touchdown sealed the deal. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was instrumental, completing 24 of 36 passes for 227 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also led the ground game with 127 rushing yards on 16 carries. Two weeks ago, the Commanders put on an offensive clinic in their 33-16 victory over the Eagles and will need a similar showing this weekend.

Washington's offense has been one of the league’s most productive, averaging 28.8 points per game, ranking fifth overall. Defensively, they allow 23.3 points per game, placing them 18th. A fast start has been their hallmark, as they average 6.81 first-quarter points per game. However, backup running back Austin Ekeler remains sidelined with a concussion, and his return timeline is uncertain.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Magee Linebacker Questionable Hamstring B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg D. Bada Defensive Tackle Questionable Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Torso T. Owens Safety Questionable Ankle J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg C. Yankoff Tight End Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Ekeler Running Back Injured Reserve Concussion T. Biadasz Center Questionable Ankle D. Brown Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring C. Lucas Tackle Questionable Groin A. Seibert Kicker Injured Reserve Groin A. Wylie Offensive Lineman Questionable Groin K. Allen Running Back Out Ankle

