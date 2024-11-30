Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Commanders versus Titans 2024 NFL Week 13 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

It’s a cross-conference showdown in the nation’s capital as one team eyes the future and the other fights to remain in the playoff hunt. The Tennessee Titans (3-8) hit the road to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans are searching for their first winning streak of the season, buoyed by recent momentum, while the Commanders aim to snap their losing skid and stay in the playoff conversation.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans NFL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans: Date and kick-off time

The Commanders will take on the Titans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Date Sunday, December 1 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Northwest Stadium Location Landover, Maryland

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play announcer), Tiki Barber (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporters) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 830 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans team news & key players

Washington Commanders team news

Washington, once atop the NFC East, has stumbled with three straight losses and now clings to the final playoff spot in the conference heading into Week 13.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been productive, completing 227 of 332 passes for 2,613 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions while enduring 27 sacks. Daniels also leads the team in rushing with 556 yards and five scores on 99 carries. Backup Marcus Mariota has seen limited action, completing 19 of 26 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns, along with 36 rushing yards.

The Commanders' ground game features a trio of contributors: Brian Robinson Jr. (537 yards, seven touchdowns on 122 carries), Austin Ekeler (355 yards, four touchdowns on 74 carries), and Jeremy McNichols (217 yards, four touchdowns on 44 carries). In the air, Terry McLaurin has been the standout, recording 53 receptions for 823 yards and seven touchdowns. Supporting him are Zach Ertz (466 yards, three touchdowns on 49 catches), Noah Brown (426 yards and a touchdown on 32 grabs), Ekeler (346 yards on 33 catches), and Olamide Zaccheaus (250 yards on 24 receptions).

Injury concerns linger for Washington. Ekeler (concussion) missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday, while defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee/rest) and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (concussion) were also sidelined Wednesday before being limited Thursday. Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Robinson (ankle) were limited both days. Meanwhile, Brown (knee) practiced fully on Wednesday but was absent on Thursday.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Crowder Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Calf J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg C. Yankoff Tight End Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Ekeler Running Back Out Concussion J. Allen Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Pectoral A. Seibert Kicker Injured Reserve Groin A. Wylie Offensive Lineman Out Concussion

Tennessee Titans team news

Tennessee enters this matchup with renewed energy. They stunned their division rival, the Houston Texans, in Week 12 and have seen improved performances from quarterback Will Levis, who struggled mightily in the first half of the season.

Levis has completed 136 of 203 passes for 1,447 yards, throwing 10 touchdowns against nine interceptions. The rookie has also chipped in 175 rushing yards, ranking second on the team. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph has stepped in sporadically, completing 76 of 128 passes for 806 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions, along with 61 rushing yards and a score.

On the ground, Tony Pollard leads the Titans' rushing attack with 800 yards and four touchdowns on 184 carries. Tyjae Spears (161 yards, one TD on 43 carries) and Julius Chestnut (74 yards on 17 carries) provide additional depth. In the receiving corps, Calvin Ridley is the top target, hauling in 41 receptions for 634 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Boyd (273 yards on 29 catches), Chig Okonkwo (262 yards and two scores on 24 receptions), and Pollard (178 yards on 33 catches) are also key contributors.

Kicker Nick Folk has been reliable, going 21-for-21 on extra points and converting 17 of 18 field goals, with a long of 56 yards. On the injury front, tackle Leroy Watson IV (back) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin) are ruled out, while Spears (concussion) is questionable.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Adams Strong Safety Questionable Hip T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed T. Spears Running Back Questionable Concussion K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle J. Duncan Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hamstring L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Burks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee L. Watson Tackle Out Back A. Rupcich Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps Q. Diggs Free Safety Injured Reserve Foot L. Cushenberry Center Injured Reserve Achilles B. Oliver Wide Receiver Questionable Knee J. Gibbens Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle C. Farley Cornerback Questionable Shoulder

