Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The NFC East has been one of the NFL's premier divisions this season, thanks largely to the strong showings of the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Commanders will take on the Eagles in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Date Sunday, December 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Northwest Stadium Location Landover, Maryland

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 825 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles team news & key players

Washington Commanders team news

The Commanders come into this contest riding high after defeating the Titans and Saints, with a matchup against the Falcons on the horizon. Washington has been tough to beat at home, emerging victorious in five of their last seven outings. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been highly efficient, completing 70.5% of his throws for 3,045 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz have been a nightmare for opposing secondaries, combining for 1,495 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, while Noah Brown has chipped in with 35 receptions.

The Commanders’ ground game is no slouch either, averaging 155.5 rushing yards per game. Brian Robinson Jr. leads the way with 705 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, Washington has allowed 22.5 points and 321.8 yards per game. Bobby Wagner is the team’s leading tackler with 109 stops, Dante Fowler Jr. has recorded 8.5 sacks, and Mike Sainristil has two interceptions to his name.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury L. Fotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle M. Carter Cornerback Questionable Back J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring C. Mosley Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck Z. Wilson Quarterback Inactive Coach's Decision J. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee A. Vera-Tucker Guard Questionable Ankle Q. Williams Linebacker Questionable Knee Q. Williams Defensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring G. Zuerlein Kicker Injured Reserve Knee A. Seibert Kicker Injured Reserve Groin T. Smith Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Neck S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring I. Charles Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Nwangwu Running Back Injured Reserve Hand J. Mills Safety Injured Reserve Collarbone B. Allen Running Back Questionable Back A. Brown Cornerback Questionable Thumb I. Davis Running Back Questionable Back

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Eagles enter this matchup on the heels of victories over the Steelers and Panthers, with a date against the Cowboys looming. Philadelphia has also been impressive on the road, winning their last four away games. Jalen Hurts has been in stellar form, completing 69.2% of his passes for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. The dynamic duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith has accounted for 1,608 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns combined, while Dallas Goedert has hauled in 38 receptions to contribute to the aerial attack.

On the ground, the Eagles boast a potent rushing attack, averaging 186.2 yards per game. Leading the charge is Saquon Barkley, who has amassed 1,688 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. On defense, Philadelphia has been equally formidable, allowing just 17.6 points and 275.6 yards per game. Zack Baun anchors the defense with 134 tackles, while Josh Sweat has tallied eight sacks, and Reed Blankenship has snagged three interceptions.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight End Questionable Illness L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Knee K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Forristall Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Hampton Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral L. Bruss Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - ACL

